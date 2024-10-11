The Week Ahead: Bellway, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, Whitbread
Another bunch of FTSE 100 companies give an update on business over the coming days, while another diverse group of small-cap firms issue results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
11th October 2024 12:53
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 14 October
Trading statements
1Spatial, Ashmore, Chemring, PageGroup
AGM/EGM
Oscillate
- Invest with ii: What is a Managed ISA? | Open a Managed ISA | Transfer an ISA
Tuesday 15 October
Trading statements
Audioboom, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Bytes Technology, IntegraFin Holdings, Qinetiq, Reach, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Victorian Plumbing, Wise
AGM/EGM
Diverse Income Trust, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Marechale Capital
Wednesday 16 October
Trading statements
Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Brooks Macdonald, Mony Group, Ninety One, Oxford Instruments, Quilter, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Sanderson Design Group, Vertu Motors, Whitbread (LSE:WTB)
AGM/EGM
Logistics Development Group, Pantheon International, Ten Lifestyle
Thursday 17 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hays, Howden Joinery and Persimmon.
Trading statements
Schroders, St James's Place, Travis Perkins
AGM/EGM
Artemis Alpha Trust, Ocean Harvest Technology, Incanthera, Quiz, Rank
Friday 18 October
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Cadence Minerals
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.