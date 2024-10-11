Interactive Investor
Log in
Log in

The Week Ahead: Bellway, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto, Whitbread

Another bunch of FTSE 100 companies give an update on business over the coming days, while another diverse group of small-cap firms issue results. Here are the key dates for your diary.

11th October 2024 12:53

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 14 October

Trading statements

1Spatial, Ashmore, Chemring, PageGroup

AGM/EGM

Oscillate

Tuesday 15 October

Trading statements

Audioboom, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Bytes Technology, IntegraFin Holdings, Qinetiq, Reach, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Victorian Plumbing, Wise

AGM/EGM

Diverse Income Trust, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Marechale Capital

Wednesday 16 October

Trading statements

Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), Brooks Macdonald, Mony Group, Ninety One, Oxford Instruments, Quilter, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Sanderson Design Group, Vertu Motors, Whitbread (LSE:WTB)

AGM/EGM

Logistics Development Group, Pantheon International, Ten Lifestyle

Thursday 17 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hays, Howden Joinery and Persimmon.

Trading statements

Schroders, St James's Place, Travis Perkins

AGM/EGM

Artemis Alpha Trust, Ocean Harvest Technology, Incanthera, Quiz, Rank

Friday 18 October

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Cadence Minerals

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesInvestment TrustsEurope

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox