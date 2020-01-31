The Week Ahead: BP, Glaxo, Royal Mail, Barratt

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

It’s not just about US earnings season. Our head of markets talks about big UK firms soon to report.

Monday 3 February 2020

Trading statements

Ryanair, K3 Capital, Porvair 

Tuesday 4 February

Trading Statements
 
BP, Micro Focus International, Glencore, Electrocomponents, St Modwen, Mattioli Woods, Alumasc, Genedrive, RM, Scottish American Investment Co
 
AGM/EGM

BP 

Wednesday 5 February

Trading statements

Smurfit Kappa, GlaxoSmithKline, Frontier Developments, Barratt Developments, Redrow, Domino's Pizza Group, Vodafone 

AGM/EGM

Ten Lifestyle Group 

Thursday 6 February

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Sage Group, PayPoint, Motorpoint, Treatt and NCC Group. 

Trading statements
 
Supermarket Income REIT, Filtronic
 
AGM/EGM

easyJet

Friday 7 February

US non-farm payrolls will give a good indication of the health of the American jobs market in January.

AGM/EGM

Cerillion

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.  

get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox
Sign up for a free research account and get the latest news and discussion, and create your own Virtual Portfolio
sponsored articles from our partners
30 years of dividends
Janus Henderson
Is there a liquidity problem in UK small cap?
Janus Henderson
Continental blend: The case for European companies
Baillie Gifford