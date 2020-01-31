The Week Ahead: BP, Glaxo, Royal Mail, Barratt
It’s not just about US earnings season. Our head of markets talks about big UK firms soon to report.
Monday 3 February 2020
Trading statements
Ryanair, K3 Capital, Porvair
Tuesday 4 February
Trading Statements
BP, Micro Focus International, Glencore, Electrocomponents, St Modwen, Mattioli Woods, Alumasc, Genedrive, RM, Scottish American Investment Co
AGM/EGM
BP
Wednesday 5 February
Trading statements
Smurfit Kappa, GlaxoSmithKline, Frontier Developments, Barratt Developments, Redrow, Domino's Pizza Group, Vodafone
AGM/EGM
Ten Lifestyle Group
Thursday 6 February
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Sage Group, PayPoint, Motorpoint, Treatt and NCC Group.
Trading statements
Supermarket Income REIT, Filtronic
AGM/EGM
easyJet
Friday 7 February
US non-farm payrolls will give a good indication of the health of the American jobs market in January.
AGM/EGM
Cerillion
