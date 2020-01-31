The Week Ahead: BP, Glaxo, Royal Mail, Barratt

Monday 3 February 2020

Trading statements

Ryanair, K3 Capital, Porvair

Tuesday 4 February

Trading Statements



BP, Micro Focus International, Glencore, Electrocomponents, St Modwen, Mattioli Woods, Alumasc, Genedrive, RM, Scottish American Investment Co



AGM/EGM

BP

Wednesday 5 February

Trading statements

Smurfit Kappa, GlaxoSmithKline, Frontier Developments, Barratt Developments, Redrow, Domino's Pizza Group, Vodafone

AGM/EGM

Ten Lifestyle Group

Thursday 6 February

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Sage Group, PayPoint, Motorpoint, Treatt and NCC Group.

Trading statements



Supermarket Income REIT, Filtronic



AGM/EGM

easyJet

Friday 7 February

US non-farm payrolls will give a good indication of the health of the American jobs market in January.

AGM/EGM

Cerillion

