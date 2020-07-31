The Week Ahead: BP, HSBC, Diageo, ITV
Share on:
At one of the busiest times of the year for company results, another wave of household names publish their numbers. interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter runs through what to watch for in the days ahead.
Monday 3 August
Trading statements
Kosmos Energy, HSBC, Hiscox, Synthomer, Senior, XP Power,Purplebricks, Dialight
Tuesday 4 August
Trading statements
BP, Diageo, Calisen, Filtronic, Rotork, Brave Bison, IWG, Centamin, Direct Line Insurance, Keller Group, Spectris, TP ICAP
AGM/EGM
Babcock International, Pathfinder, Minerals Record
Wednesday 5 August
Trading statements
IP Group, Coca-Cola HBC AG, William Hill, Hastings Group, Legal & General, Morgan Sindall, Ferrexpo, SEGRO, Metro Bank, PageGroup
AGM/EGM
Big Yellow Group, Bushveld Minerals, Regional REIT
Thursday 6 August
Companies that begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Unilever, Fresnillo, Rio Tinto, IMI, MoneySupermarket.com
Trading statements
ITV, Hammerson, Mondi, Aggreko, Serco, Ibstoc,k ConvaTec, Genel Energy, Glencore, TT Electronics, Aviva, Evra,z Phoenix Group, Savills, Tritax Big Box REIT, NMCN, Spirent Communications, AIB Group
AGM/EGM
Echo Energy, Dekel Agri-Vision, De La Rue, Investec, Naked Wines
Friday 7 August
Trading statements
Hargreaves Lansdown, Hikma Pharmaceuticals
AGM/EGM
Palace Capital, Manx Financial
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.