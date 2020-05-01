The Week Ahead: BT, IAG, Ocado, ITV, Gilead Sciences
After Wall Street’s best month since 1987, our head of markets discusses upcoming company results.
1st May 2020 16:15
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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After Wall Street’s best month since 1987, our head of markets discusses upcoming company results in both the UK and US, plus widely-watched jobs data Stateside.
Monday 4 May
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary
AGM/EGM
Rightmove
Tuesday 5 May
Trading statements
Cardiff Property, Cambridge Cognition
AGM/EGM
Johnson Service Group, SDL, 4Imprint, GetBusy
Wednesday 6 May
Trading statements
Ocado, Vertu Motors, Oxford Biomedica, Direct Line Insurance, Smith & Nephew, Avacta, Metro Bank, ITV, Virgin Money UK, Onesavings Bank
AGM/EGM
Ascential, Princess Private Equity, TT Electronics, The Renewables Infrastructure Group, Standard Chartered, Ocado, Mpac Group, Permanent TSB Group, Caledonia Mining, Gran Tierra Energy, Glaxosmithkline, Emis, Avacta
Thursday 7 May
Among the few companies still paying a dividend, Admiral Group (LSE:ADM) will begin trading without the right to its final dividend for the 2019 financial year, unchanged at 56.3p per share. The decision to suspend a special dividend worth 20.7p will be reviewed at the half-year results.
Trading statements
BT Group, IAG, Coca Cola HBC, RSA Insurance, Trainline, IMI, Melrose Industries, National Express, Barratt Developments, Superdry, S4 Capital, Provident Financial, Intercontinental Hotels Group, AA
AGM/EGM
RSA Insurance, Costain, St. James's Place, Unite Group, Barclays, Reach, Condor Gold, Equiniti Group, F&C Investment Trust, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Howden Joinery, Rathbone Brothers, Morgan Advanced Materials, National Express, Empiric Student Property, Mondi
Friday 8 May
The May Bank Holiday has been moved from Monday to Friday this year to coincide with the Victory in Europe Day, or VE Day celebrations.
Wall Street is still open, however, and all eyes will be on US non-farm payrolls data due out early afternoon UK time.
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