The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Kainos, Gulf Keystone

26th August 2022 10:55

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

It’s a four-day working week, but investors have a number of corporate events to watch out for.

Monday 29 August

Bank Holiday.

Tuesday 30 August

Trading statements

Braemar Shipping Services, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), CentralNic Group, Old Mutual, Quarto Group, Revolution Beauty Group, Uniphar.

AGM/EGM

Harvest Minerals, iomart Group, Sivota, Stanley Gibbons Group.

Wednesday 31 August

Trading statements

Bank of Cyprus Holdings, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Chesnara, Dalata Hotel Group, ECO Animal Health Group, Flowtech Fluidpower, STM Group.

AGM/EGM

Fulham Shore, Invinity Energy Systems, James Latham, Rural Broadband Solutions.

Thursday 1 September

Trading statements

Camellia, Eurocell, Gem Diamonds, Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) Johnson Service Group, Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS), Omega Diagnostics Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Sportech, Wentworth Resources.

AGM/EGM

Carclo, Jet2, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, Picton Property Income, Watches of Switzerland Group.

Friday 2 September

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Time Finance

