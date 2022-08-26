The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Kainos, Gulf Keystone
It’s a four-day working week, but investors have a number of corporate events to watch out for.
Monday 29 August
Bank Holiday.
Tuesday 30 August
Trading statements
Braemar Shipping Services, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), CentralNic Group, Old Mutual, Quarto Group, Revolution Beauty Group, Uniphar.
AGM/EGM
Harvest Minerals, iomart Group, Sivota, Stanley Gibbons Group.
Wednesday 31 August
Trading statements
Bank of Cyprus Holdings, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Chesnara, Dalata Hotel Group, ECO Animal Health Group, Flowtech Fluidpower, STM Group.
AGM/EGM
Fulham Shore, Invinity Energy Systems, James Latham, Rural Broadband Solutions.
Thursday 1 September
Trading statements
Camellia, Eurocell, Gem Diamonds, Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) Johnson Service Group, Kainos Group (LSE:KNOS), Omega Diagnostics Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Sportech, Wentworth Resources.
AGM/EGM
Carclo, Jet2, JLEN Environmental Assets Group, Picton Property Income, Watches of Switzerland Group.
Friday 2 September
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Time Finance
