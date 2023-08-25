The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Prudential, Gulf Keystone

It’s a four-day working week, but investors have a number of events to look out for.

25th August 2023 12:12

by Nina Kelly from interactive investor

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A monthly calendar 600

Monday 28 August

Bank Holiday.

Tuesday 29 August

Trading statement

Amaroq Minerals, Argo Blockchain, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Dalata Hotel Group, Faron Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health

AGMs/EGMs

Livermore Investments Group, TomCo Energy

Wednesday 30 August

Trading statement

Flowtech Fluidpower, Prudential (LSE:PRU), TheWorks.co.uk

AGMs/EGMs

Esken, Global Connectivity, Kinovo, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, WANdisco

Thursday 31 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, Glencore and Page Group.

Trading statement

BBGI Global Infrastructure, Gem Diamonds, Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (LSE:GKP), Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, PensionBee Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Revolution Beauty Group, Somero Enterprises

AGMs/EGMs

Ajax Resources, Global Ports Holding, Gowin New Energy Group, HealthBeacon, Triple Point Energy Transition, Watches of Switzerland

Friday 1 September

Trading statement

Nothing in the diary yet

AGMs/EGMs

Totally 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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