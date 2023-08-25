The Week Ahead: Bunzl, Prudential, Gulf Keystone
It’s a four-day working week, but investors have a number of events to look out for.
Monday 28 August
Bank Holiday.
Tuesday 29 August
Trading statement
Amaroq Minerals, Argo Blockchain, Bunzl (LSE:BNZL), Dalata Hotel Group, Faron Pharmaceuticals, PureTech Health
AGMs/EGMs
Livermore Investments Group, TomCo Energy
Wednesday 30 August
Trading statement
Flowtech Fluidpower, Prudential (LSE:PRU), TheWorks.co.uk
AGMs/EGMs
Esken, Global Connectivity, Kinovo, Lindsell Train Investment Trust, WANdisco
Thursday 31 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Antofagasta, Glencore and Page Group.
Trading statement
BBGI Global Infrastructure, Gem Diamonds, Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (LSE:GKP), Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, PensionBee Group, PPHE Hotel Group, Revolution Beauty Group, Somero Enterprises
AGMs/EGMs
Ajax Resources, Global Ports Holding, Gowin New Energy Group, HealthBeacon, Triple Point Energy Transition, Watches of Switzerland
Friday 1 September
Trading statement
Nothing in the diary yet
AGMs/EGMs
Totally
