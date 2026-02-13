Week Ahead: Centrica, Rio Tinto, BAE, Anglo American
Heavyweight miners are queuing up to publish results in the coming days, joining a host of popular stocks slated to report numbers. Here are the key dates for your diary.
13th February 2026 13:01
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 16 February
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Tiger Alpha
Tuesday 17 February
Trading statements
Antofagasta, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Feedback, InterContinental Hotels Group, Kerry Group, Springfield Properties
AGM/EGM
Ten Lifestyle Group
Wednesday 18 February
Trading statements
BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Conduit Holdings, Glencore, Pan African Resources, Seeing Machines
AGM/EGM
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Franklin Global Trust, Sovereign Metals, Tharisa
Thursday 19 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays, BP, easyJet, GSK, Imperial Brands and Shell.
Trading statements
BTG Consulting, Centrica (LSE:CNA), Irish Residential Properties REIT, Mondi, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Safestore
AGM/EGM
Critical Metals, Diales Group, Quantum Base, Red Rock Resources, Zentra Group
Friday 20 February
Trading statements
Anglo American (LSE:AAL), Segro, TBC Bank Group
AGM/EGM
Chemring
