Week Ahead: Centrica, Rio Tinto, BAE, Anglo American

Heavyweight miners are queuing up to publish results in the coming days, joining a host of popular stocks slated to report numbers. Here are the key dates for your diary.

13th February 2026 13:01

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 16 February

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Tiger Alpha

Tuesday 17 February

Trading statements

Antofagasta, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Feedback, InterContinental Hotels Group, Kerry Group, Springfield Properties

AGM/EGM

Ten Lifestyle Group

Wednesday 18 February

Trading statements

BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Conduit Holdings, Glencore, Pan African Resources, Seeing Machines

AGM/EGM

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Franklin Global Trust, Sovereign Metals, Tharisa

Thursday 19 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays, BP, easyJet, GSK, Imperial Brands and Shell.

Trading statements

BTG Consulting, Centrica (LSE:CNA), Irish Residential Properties REIT, Mondi, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Safestore

AGM/EGM

Critical Metals, Diales Group, Quantum Base, Red Rock Resources, Zentra Group

Friday 20 February

Trading statements

Anglo American (LSE:AAL)​​​​​​​, Segro, TBC Bank Group

AGM/EGM

Chemring 

