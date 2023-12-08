Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Christmas slowdown begins but plenty to watch

There are noticeably fewer companies issuing trading updates or holding AGMs, knowing that most investors are busy preparing for the festive period. But some big names will be announcing results. Here are the key dates for your diary.

8th December 2023 10:13

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 11 December

Trading statements

Begbies Traynor

AGM/EGM

IamFire, Pharma C Investments, SigmaRoc, Tribal, Vela Technologies

Tuesday 12 December

Trading statements

Chemring, FRP Advisory, Gelion, RWS Holdings, Sosandar, Vianet

AGM/EGM

Atalaya Mining, Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust, Distil, Gelion

Wednesday 13 December

Trading statements

Cohort

AGM/EGM

Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Limitless Earth, Softcat, Volution

Thursday 14 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) and DS Smith (LSE:SMDS).

Trading statements

Balfour Beatty, Bunzl, C4X Discovery Holdings, Capita, Currys, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, IntegraFin Holdings, Serco, SThree

AGM/EGM

 Aeorema Communications, CleanTech Lithium, Driver Group, eEnergy Group, Ethernity Networks, Fintech Asia, Helium One Global, Marwyn Value Investors, Quarto, Sareum Holdings

Friday 15 December

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Abingdon Health, Aptamer Group, Bellway, DCI Advisors, Frontier IP Group, Renalytix, Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Thor Explorations, Ultimate Products, Wentworth Resources

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: taking a stake in this challenger bank looks a good strategy

about 1 hour ago

Berkeley Group even more bullish about bumper profits

about 3 hours ago

The winners and losers from AI and weight-loss drugs

about 18 hours ago

Ian Cowie: this ‘clanger’ has fallen so much, but I’m hanging on

1 day ago

How to beat the market: five value stocks that make the grade

1 day ago

Two UK small-caps we are excited about

1 day ago

Four big investment trust themes to keep an eye on

1 day ago

Can these four ‘rules of thumb’ help you reach your retirement goals?

1 day ago

Falling interest rates will trigger a small-cap recovery

1 day ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 1 month ago