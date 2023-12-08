The Week Ahead: Christmas slowdown begins but plenty to watch
There are noticeably fewer companies issuing trading updates or holding AGMs, knowing that most investors are busy preparing for the festive period. But some big names will be announcing results. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 11 December
Trading statements
Begbies Traynor
AGM/EGM
IamFire, Pharma C Investments, SigmaRoc, Tribal, Vela Technologies
Tuesday 12 December
Trading statements
Chemring, FRP Advisory, Gelion, RWS Holdings, Sosandar, Vianet
AGM/EGM
Atalaya Mining, Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust, Distil, Gelion
Wednesday 13 December
Trading statements
Cohort
AGM/EGM
Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Limitless Earth, Softcat, Volution
Thursday 14 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY) and DS Smith (LSE:SMDS).
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, Bunzl, C4X Discovery Holdings, Capita, Currys, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, IntegraFin Holdings, Serco, SThree
AGM/EGM
Aeorema Communications, CleanTech Lithium, Driver Group, eEnergy Group, Ethernity Networks, Fintech Asia, Helium One Global, Marwyn Value Investors, Quarto, Sareum Holdings
Friday 15 December
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Abingdon Health, Aptamer Group, Bellway, DCI Advisors, Frontier IP Group, Renalytix, Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Thor Explorations, Ultimate Products, Wentworth Resources
