The Week Ahead: Coronavirus, tourism stocks, Budget, Pru
interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter explains what to watch for right now.
6th March 2020 16:52
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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With stock market volatility at multi-year highs, interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter explains what to watch for right now.
Monday 9 March 2020
Trading statements
Network International, Clarkson, HgCapital Trust, Foresight Solar Fund, Diversified Gas & Oil, Abcam, Phoenix Group Holdings
Tuesday 10 March
Trading Statements
Ultra Electronics, Cairn Energy, Gresham Technologies, Close Brothers, H&T Group, LSL Property Services, STV Group, SimplyBiz, John Menzies, Standard Life Aberdeen, Informa, Forterra, French Connection, DFS Furniture, TP ICAP, John Wood Group, Team17, Arix Bioscience, M&G
AGM/EGM
GCM Resources
Wednesday 11 March
Trading statements
Prudential, Breedon Group, FDM Group, Costain Group, Spirax-Sarco Engineering , G4S, Quilter, Balfour Beatty, Dignity, Lookers, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, Kin & Carta, Aptitude Software Group, IP Group, Gem Diamonds
Thursday 12 March
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include
Trading statements
Helios Towers, Savills, Marshalls, Secure Income REIT, Valeura Energy, Brooks Macdonald, Trainline, Cineworld Group, Just Group, Computacenter, Equiniti, Bodycote, Funding Circle, Go-Ahead, intu Properties, Tullow Oil, Galliford Try
AGM/EGM
Benchmark Holdings, Blackrock Income & Growth Investment Trust
Friday 13 March
Trading statements
Eurocell, Trifast, RTL Group, Triple Point Social Housing REIT
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