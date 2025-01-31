The Week Ahead: Diageo, Vodafone, GSK, AstraZeneca

There are some interesting FTSE 100 companies announcing results in the coming days, each seeking to overcome their own problems. Here are the key dates for your diary.

31st January 2025 12:05

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Share on

Monday 3 February

Trading statements

HgCapital Trust

AGM/EGM

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, Rockwood Strategic, Tap Global Group

Tuesday 4 February

Trading statements

Alumasc, Crest Nicholson, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Filtronic, NWF Group, Staffline, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

AGM/EGM

NWF Group, Ten Lifestyle

Wednesday 5 February

Trading statements

DCC, Grainger, GSK (LSE:GSK), Made Tech Group, Pressure Technologies

AGM/EGM

Coro Energy, Future, Jaywing, Premier Miton Group, TI Fluid Systems, Visum Technologies

Thursday 6 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Paragon Banking Group and Victorian Plumbing.

Trading statements

Anglo American, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Compass, JTC, Watches of Switzerland Group

AGM/EGM

Compass, Intelligent Ultrasound, Intuitive Investments, Learning Technologies Group, Sage

Friday 7 February

Trading statements

Ashmore Group

AGM/EGM

Agronomics, Victrex

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesVideosInvestment TrustsEuropeEditors' picks

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox