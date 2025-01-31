The Week Ahead: Diageo, Vodafone, GSK, AstraZeneca
There are some interesting FTSE 100 companies announcing results in the coming days, each seeking to overcome their own problems. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 3 February
Trading statements
HgCapital Trust
AGM/EGM
Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust, Rockwood Strategic, Tap Global Group
Tuesday 4 February
Trading statements
Alumasc, Crest Nicholson, Diageo (LSE:DGE), Filtronic, NWF Group, Staffline, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
NWF Group, Ten Lifestyle
Wednesday 5 February
Trading statements
DCC, Grainger, GSK (LSE:GSK), Made Tech Group, Pressure Technologies
AGM/EGM
Coro Energy, Future, Jaywing, Premier Miton Group, TI Fluid Systems, Visum Technologies
Thursday 6 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Paragon Banking Group and Victorian Plumbing.
Trading statements
Anglo American, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), Compass, JTC, Watches of Switzerland Group
AGM/EGM
Compass, Intelligent Ultrasound, Intuitive Investments, Learning Technologies Group, Sage
Friday 7 February
Trading statements
Ashmore Group
AGM/EGM
Agronomics, Victrex
