The Week Ahead: easyJet, Kingfisher, AO World
There are several popular companies posting results in the coming days, among them an airline that’s been flying at low altitude since Covid. Here are the key dates for your diary.
22nd November 2024 12:51
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Monday 25 November
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Artemis Resources, European Smaller Cos Trust, HeiQ
Tuesday 26 November
Trading statements
AB Dynamics, AO World (LSE:AO.), Accsys Technologies, Brickability, Caledonia Investments, Compass, essensys, Halfords, Helical, Hill & Smith, IG Design Group, Intercede, Intertek, Kinovo, LondonMetric Property, Mercia Asset Management, Renew, Safestore, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Sosandar, Supreme, Telecom Plus, Topps Tiles, Victoria, Vp
AGM/EGM
Albion Crown VCT, Aura Energy, CleanTech Lithium, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, SLF Realisation Fund, Tlou Energy Ltd, Tungsten West
Wednesday 27 November
Trading statements
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Focusrite, Iomart, Johnson Matthey, Pennon, Pets At Home
AGM/EGM
Adams, Altona Rare Earths, DP Aircraft I Ltd, European Metals Holdings, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, KR1, Renishaw, Seeing Machines, Transense Technologies
Thursday 28 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands, Marks & Spencer and Severn Trent.
Trading statements
Creightons, Dowlais, Greencore, Impax Asset Management, James Latham, Loungers, TheraCryf, TPXimpact
AGM/EGM
Argent BioPharma, Castillo Copper, Thor Energy, Zentra
Friday 29 November
Trading statements
Northern Bear, Peel Hunt
AGM/EGM
Aptamer Group, Arc Minerals, Atlantic Lithium, Europa Oil & Gas, Mosman Oil & Gas, Sylvania Platinum
