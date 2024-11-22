The Week Ahead: easyJet, Kingfisher, AO World

There are several popular companies posting results in the coming days, among them an airline that’s been flying at low altitude since Covid. Here are the key dates for your diary.

22nd November 2024 12:51

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Share on

Monday 25 November

Trading statements

Kingfisher (LSE:KGF)

AGM/EGM

Artemis Resources, European Smaller Cos Trust, HeiQ

Tuesday 26 November

Trading statements

AB Dynamics, AO World (LSE:AO.), Accsys Technologies, Brickability, Caledonia Investments, Compass, essensys, Halfords, Helical, Hill & Smith, IG Design Group, Intercede, Intertek, Kinovo, LondonMetric Property, Mercia Asset Management, Renew, Safestore, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Sosandar, Supreme, Telecom Plus, Topps Tiles, Victoria, Vp

AGM/EGM

Albion Crown VCT, Aura Energy, CleanTech Lithium, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, SLF Realisation Fund, Tlou Energy Ltd, Tungsten West

Wednesday 27 November

Trading statements

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Focusrite, Iomart, Johnson Matthey, Pennon, Pets At Home

AGM/EGM

Adams, Altona Rare Earths, DP Aircraft I Ltd, European Metals Holdings, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, KR1, Renishaw, Seeing Machines, Transense Technologies

Thursday 28 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands, Marks & Spencer and Severn Trent.

Trading statements

Creightons, Dowlais, Greencore, Impax Asset Management, James Latham, Loungers, TheraCryf, TPXimpact

AGM/EGM

Argent BioPharma, Castillo Copper, Thor Energy, Zentra

Friday 29 November

Trading statements

Northern Bear, Peel Hunt

AGM/EGM

Aptamer Group, Arc Minerals, Atlantic Lithium, Europa Oil & Gas, Mosman Oil & Gas, Sylvania Platinum

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesVideosInvestment TrustsEmerging markets

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox