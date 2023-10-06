Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: easyJet, Marston’s, QinetiQ, Hays

This feels like the calm before the storm as investors wait for third-quarter results season to begin over the next couple of weeks. However, there are still some interesting announcements in the pipeline. Here are the key dates for your diary.

6th October 2023 12:02

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 9 October

Trading statements

Sareum Holdings

AGM/EGM

JD Sports Fashion, Henderson Diversified Income Trust, Pires Investments

Tuesday 10 October

Trading statements

1Spatial, EnSilica, Reach, Robert Walters, ScS Group, Target Healthcare REIT, YouGov

AGM/EGM

abrdn Japan Investment Trust, Atlantis Japan Growth Fund, Blackfinch Spring VCT, Glantus Holdings, Tungsten West

Wednesday 11 October

Trading statements

discoverIE, Eneraqua Technologies, Jubilee Metals, Marston's (LSE:MARS), Netcall, PageGroup, QinetiQ Group (LSE:QQ.), Sanderson Design Group, Tharisa

AGM/EGM

Litigation Capital Management, Pollen Street

Thursday 12 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Howden Joinery, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Tesco.

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining, Brooks Macdonald, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Hays (LSE:HAS), Kenmare Resources, N Brown, Norcros, Treatt

AGM/EGM

Osirium Technologies, PetroNeft Resources, Sutton Harbour

Friday 13 October

Trading statements

Ashmore Group

AGM/EGM

Loungers, Marechale Capital

