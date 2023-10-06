The Week Ahead: easyJet, Marston’s, QinetiQ, Hays
This feels like the calm before the storm as investors wait for third-quarter results season to begin over the next couple of weeks. However, there are still some interesting announcements in the pipeline. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 9 October
Trading statements
Sareum Holdings
AGM/EGM
JD Sports Fashion, Henderson Diversified Income Trust, Pires Investments
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account
Tuesday 10 October
Trading statements
1Spatial, EnSilica, Reach, Robert Walters, ScS Group, Target Healthcare REIT, YouGov
AGM/EGM
abrdn Japan Investment Trust, Atlantis Japan Growth Fund, Blackfinch Spring VCT, Glantus Holdings, Tungsten West
Wednesday 11 October
Trading statements
discoverIE, Eneraqua Technologies, Jubilee Metals, Marston's (LSE:MARS), Netcall, PageGroup, QinetiQ Group (LSE:QQ.), Sanderson Design Group, Tharisa
AGM/EGM
Litigation Capital Management, Pollen Street
Thursday 12 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Howden Joinery, Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Tesco.
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining, Brooks Macdonald, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Hays (LSE:HAS), Kenmare Resources, N Brown, Norcros, Treatt
AGM/EGM
Osirium Technologies, PetroNeft Resources, Sutton Harbour
Friday 13 October
Trading statements
Ashmore Group
AGM/EGM
Loungers, Marechale Capital
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks