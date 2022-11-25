Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: easyJet, Pennon, Marston's, Topps Tiles

25th November 2022 11:06

Lee Wild from interactive investor

As the first days of December approach, there are still plenty of corporate results to digest. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 28 November

Trading statements

Brickability, Cerillion, Home REIT, Induction Healthcare, JLEN Environmental Assets, Kinovo, Serinus Energy

AGM/EGM

Crown Place VCT, European Smaller Cos Trust, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, PRS REIT, Psych Capital, Seeing Machines

Tuesday 29 November

Trading statements

ActiveOps, Altitude, Amaroq Minerals, Atrato Onsite Energy, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), First Property, GB Group, Greencore, Marston's (LSE:MARS), Record, Renew Holdings, Shaftesbury, Shearwater, Supreme, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT), Treatt, Victoria, VP, Wise

AGM/EGM

Aura Energy, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Castillo Copper, Challenger Energy, CT Property Trus, Duke Royalty, Esken, Mosman Oil & Gas

Wednesday 30 November

Trading statements

Carclo, D4T4 Solutions, Future, IG Design, Impax Asset Management, LendInvest, Loungers, Mulberry, Ondo InsurTech, Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Renalytix

AGM/EGM

abrdn Asia Focus, Atlantic Lithium, Chamberlin, Coral Products, Dunelm, Ferguson, Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Leeds Group, Life Science REIT, MC Mining, Pires Investments, Renishaw

Thursday 1 December

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bellway, Next and Telecom Plus.

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Auction Technology, DSW Capital, Duke Royalty, Foresight Group Holdings, James Latham, Peel Hunt, Residential Secure Income

AGM/EGM

Aptamer Group, Bowleven, CQS New City High Yield Fund, essensys, James Halstead, Kin & Carta, Transense Technologies, Vast Resources, Virgin Wines UK

Friday 2 December

Trading statements

Mind Gym

AGM/EGM

De La Rue, Global Petroleum, Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund, Orosur Mining, Revolution Bars, Ruffer Investment Co, Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust, SLF Realisation Fund Limited

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

