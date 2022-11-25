The Week Ahead: easyJet, Pennon, Marston's, Topps Tiles
As the first days of December approach, there are still plenty of corporate results to digest. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 28 November
Trading statements
Brickability, Cerillion, Home REIT, Induction Healthcare, JLEN Environmental Assets, Kinovo, Serinus Energy
AGM/EGM
Crown Place VCT, European Smaller Cos Trust, JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust, PRS REIT, Psych Capital, Seeing Machines
Tuesday 29 November
Trading statements
ActiveOps, Altitude, Amaroq Minerals, Atrato Onsite Energy, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), First Property, GB Group, Greencore, Marston's (LSE:MARS), Record, Renew Holdings, Shaftesbury, Shearwater, Supreme, Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT), Treatt, Victoria, VP, Wise
AGM/EGM
Aura Energy, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Castillo Copper, Challenger Energy, CT Property Trus, Duke Royalty, Esken, Mosman Oil & Gas
Wednesday 30 November
Trading statements
Carclo, D4T4 Solutions, Future, IG Design, Impax Asset Management, LendInvest, Loungers, Mulberry, Ondo InsurTech, Pennon Group (LSE:PNN), Renalytix
AGM/EGM
abrdn Asia Focus, Atlantic Lithium, Chamberlin, Coral Products, Dunelm, Ferguson, Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Leeds Group, Life Science REIT, MC Mining, Pires Investments, Renishaw
Thursday 1 December
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bellway, Next and Telecom Plus.
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Auction Technology, DSW Capital, Duke Royalty, Foresight Group Holdings, James Latham, Peel Hunt, Residential Secure Income
AGM/EGM
Aptamer Group, Bowleven, CQS New City High Yield Fund, essensys, James Halstead, Kin & Carta, Transense Technologies, Vast Resources, Virgin Wines UK
Friday 2 December
Trading statements
Mind Gym
AGM/EGM
De La Rue, Global Petroleum, Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund, Orosur Mining, Revolution Bars, Ruffer Investment Co, Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust, SLF Realisation Fund Limited
