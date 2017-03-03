The week ahead: Food for thought
3rd March 2017 16:56
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 06 March
Trading statements
Ultra Electronics, Irish Continental Group, Informa, Synthomer, Devro
Tuesday 07 March
Trading statements
Ashtead, St Ives, Just Eat, Intertek Group, Autins Group, Servelec, SDL, Paddy Power Betfair, LSL Property Services, Aggreko, Shawbrook, Headlam, Direct Line Insurance, XLMedia, Worldpay, Tritax Big Box Reit, Escher
AGM/EGM
Wednesday 08 March
Trading statements
Stock Spirits, WANdisco, XP Power, Restaurant Group, Tyman, Pagegroup, Lookers, Admiral, Legal & General, Hill & Smith, G4S, Dignity, Loopup, Cairn Energy, NMC Health, CLS Holdings
AGM/EGM
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, Impax Asset Management
Thursday 09 March
Trading statements
Domino's Pizza, Avacta, Cairn Homes, Capital & Regional, Countrywide, Premier Oil, Ophir Energy, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, Restore, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Old Mutual
AGM/EGM
88 Energy Ltd
Friday 10 March
Trading statements
JRP Group, esure Group, Private & Commercial Finance Group
AGM/EGM
Private & Commercial Finance Group
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.