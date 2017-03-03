The week ahead: Food for thought

Monday 06 March

Trading statements

Ultra Electronics, Irish Continental Group, Informa, Synthomer, Devro

Tuesday 07 March

Trading statements

Ashtead, St Ives, Just Eat, Intertek Group, Autins Group, Servelec, SDL, Paddy Power Betfair, LSL Property Services, Aggreko, Shawbrook, Headlam, Direct Line Insurance, XLMedia, Worldpay, Tritax Big Box Reit, Escher

AGM/EGM

Wednesday 08 March

Trading statements

Stock Spirits, WANdisco, XP Power, Restaurant Group, Tyman, Pagegroup, Lookers, Admiral, Legal & General, Hill & Smith, G4S, Dignity, Loopup, Cairn Energy, NMC Health, CLS Holdings

AGM/EGM

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust, Impax Asset Management

Thursday 09 March

Trading statements

Domino's Pizza, Avacta, Cairn Homes, Capital & Regional, Countrywide, Premier Oil, Ophir Energy, Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets, Restore, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Old Mutual

AGM/EGM

88 Energy Ltd

Friday 10 March

Trading statements

JRP Group, esure Group, Private & Commercial Finance Group

AGM/EGM

Private & Commercial Finance Group

This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.