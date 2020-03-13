The Week Ahead: Global events to drive share prices
Our head of markets gives a summary and looks forward to the days ahead.
13th March 2020 17:08
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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No investor will forget what happened this week, but this story has many more twists and turns. Our head of markets gives a summary and looks forward to the days ahead.
Monday 16 March
Trading statements
Ceres Power, Old Mutual, Dialight, SThree, Volution Group, Telit Communications
Tuesday 17 March
Trading statements
Litigation Capital, Gamma Communications, ContourGlobal, Smart Metering Systems, Harworth Group, Tritax Big Box, Good Energy, Gamesys, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, ScS Group, Polypipe, Antofagasta, Softcat, e-therapeutics, TI Fluid Systems, Vectura, Ferguson
Wednesday 18 March
Trading statements
WM Morrison Supermarkets, MJ Hudson, Judges Scientific, Centaur Media, Pendragon, Empiric Student Property, Strix Group, Empresaria, Cello Health, Accesso Technology, Ferrexpo, EMIS Group, Tribal Group, S4 Capital, Restore
AGM/EGM
Sureserve
Thursday 19 March
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Hammerson, Dunelm, Domino's Pizza and Alliance Trust.
Trading statements
Next, Ocado Group, Halma, Sanne Group, SafestyleUK, Portmeirion Group, Capital Drilling, Everyman Media Group, LoopUp, Genel Energy, T Clarke, Hurricane Energy, IG Group, FW Thorpe, Sportech, Energean Oil & Gas, Gym Group, Onesavings Bank
AGM/EGM
Impax Asset Management Group
Friday 20 March
Trading statements
Caledonia, Investec, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Manchester & London Investment Trust, JD Wetherspoon
AGM/EGM
GCM Resources, Oxford Biodynamics
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