The Week Ahead: Global events to drive share prices

Our head of markets gives a summary and looks forward to the days ahead.

13th March 2020 17:08

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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No investor will forget what happened this week, but this story has many more twists and turns. Our head of markets gives a summary and looks forward to the days ahead.  

Monday 16 March

Trading statements 

Ceres Power, Old Mutual, Dialight, SThree, Volution Group, Telit Communications

Tuesday 17 March

Trading statements 

Litigation Capital, Gamma Communications, ContourGlobal, Smart Metering Systems, Harworth Group, Tritax Big Box, Good Energy, Gamesys, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, ScS Group, Polypipe, Antofagasta, Softcat, e-therapeutics, TI Fluid Systems, Vectura, Ferguson

Wednesday 18 March

Trading statements

WM Morrison Supermarkets, MJ Hudson, Judges Scientific, Centaur Media, Pendragon, Empiric Student Property, Strix Group, Empresaria, Cello Health, Accesso Technology, Ferrexpo, EMIS Group, Tribal Group, S4 Capital, Restore

AGM/EGM

Sureserve

Thursday 19 March

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Hammerson, Dunelm, Domino's Pizza and Alliance Trust. 

Trading statements

Next, Ocado Group, Halma, Sanne Group, SafestyleUK, Portmeirion Group, Capital Drilling, Everyman Media Group, LoopUp, Genel Energy, T Clarke, Hurricane Energy, IG Group, FW Thorpe, Sportech, Energean Oil & Gas, Gym Group, Onesavings Bank

AGM/EGM

Impax Asset Management Group 

Friday 20 March

Trading statements 

Caledonia, Investec, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Manchester & London Investment Trust, JD Wetherspoon

AGM/EGM

GCM Resources, Oxford Biodynamics

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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