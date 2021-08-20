Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Hays, CRH, John Wood Group

20th August 2021 11:15

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

It’s one of the quietest times of year for company results, but there are still some interesting reports to watch out for.

Monday 23 August

Trading statements 

BATM Advanced Communications, IG Design, Up Global Sourcing Holdings

AGM/EGM

IDE Group, Renold

Tuesday 24 August

Trading statements 

Benchmark Holdings, John Wood Group (LSE:WG.), PureTech Health

AGM/EGM

Northern Bear, Nuformix, Vectura

Wednesday 25 August

Trading statements 

Anglo Pacific, Clipper Logistics, Costain, CPP Group, Grafton Group

AGM/EGM

AfriTin Mining, Custodian REIT, Creightons, Latham (James), Oxford Technology VCT, Pineapple Power Corporation, Rural Broadband Solutions, Semper Fortis Esports

Thursday 26 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva (LSE:AV.) and Diageo (LSE:DGE).

Trading statements 

Chesnara, CRH (LSE:CRH), Faron Pharmaceuticals, Glenveagh Properties, Hays (LSE:HAS), Hunting, Irish Continental Group, Macfarlane Group, Malin Corp, Polymetal International

AGM/EGM

Braemar Shipping Services, D4t4 Solutions, Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Co

Friday 27 August

Trading statements 

Yew Grove REIT

AGM/EGM

Vietnam Enterprise Investments, Pires Investments

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK shares
    Europe
    Commodities
    Income Investor
    Consumer goods and services
    Financials
    Industrials
    Infrastructure

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up