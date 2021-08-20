The Week Ahead: Hays, CRH, John Wood Group
20th August 2021 11:15
Loading
Share on
It’s one of the quietest times of year for company results, but there are still some interesting reports to watch out for.
Monday 23 August
Trading statements
BATM Advanced Communications, IG Design, Up Global Sourcing Holdings
AGM/EGM
IDE Group, Renold
Tuesday 24 August
Trading statements
Benchmark Holdings, John Wood Group (LSE:WG.), PureTech Health
AGM/EGM
Northern Bear, Nuformix, Vectura
Wednesday 25 August
Trading statements
Anglo Pacific, Clipper Logistics, Costain, CPP Group, Grafton Group
AGM/EGM
AfriTin Mining, Custodian REIT, Creightons, Latham (James), Oxford Technology VCT, Pineapple Power Corporation, Rural Broadband Solutions, Semper Fortis Esports
Thursday 26 August
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva (LSE:AV.) and Diageo (LSE:DGE).
Trading statements
Chesnara, CRH (LSE:CRH), Faron Pharmaceuticals, Glenveagh Properties, Hays (LSE:HAS), Hunting, Irish Continental Group, Macfarlane Group, Malin Corp, Polymetal International
AGM/EGM
Braemar Shipping Services, D4t4 Solutions, Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Co
Friday 27 August
Trading statements
Yew Grove REIT
AGM/EGM
Vietnam Enterprise Investments, Pires Investments
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.