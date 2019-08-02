The Week Ahead: HSBC, Aviva, WPP
With plenty more big names left to report this earnings season, we run through potential highlights.
2nd August 2019 17:14
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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There are plenty more big names left to report this earnings season. Our head of markets runs through the potential highlights.
Monday 5 August
Trading Statements
Senior, BBA Aviation, HSBC, Dialight
AGM/EGM
Premier African Minerals
Tuesday 6 August
Trading Statements
Clarke (T), InterContinental Hotels, SDL, Polyus, Synthomer, Domino's Pizza, Meggitt, Zotefoams, IWG, TP Icap, Rotork, Genel Energy, Rolls-Royce
AGM/EGM
GoldStone Resources
Wednesday 7 August
Trading Statements
UDG Healthcare, Standard Life Aberdeen, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Phoenix Group, Hill & Smith, Legal & General, Acacia Mining, Morgan Sindall, PageGroup, Ultra Electronics
AGM/EGM
Papillon Holdings
Thursday 8 August
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include BT Group, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Fevertree Drinks, Greene King, Diageo, GlaxoSmithKline
Trading statements
AA, Temple Bar Investment Trust, Telecom Egypt, Coca-Cola HBC, Hastings, Lucara Diamond, Funding Circle Holdings, Derwent London, Aviva, Tritax Big Box Reit, Arrow Global Group, Hargreaves Lansdown
AGM/EGM
Majestic Wine, Investec, NextEnergy Solar Fund
Friday 9 August
AGM/EGM
Adams, Heath (Samuel) & Sons
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