The Week Ahead: HSBC, Aviva, WPP

With plenty more big names left to report this earnings season, we run through potential highlights.

2nd August 2019 17:14

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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There are plenty more big names left to report this earnings season. Our head of markets runs through the potential highlights.

Monday 5 August 

Trading Statements

Senior, BBA Aviation, HSBC, Dialight

AGM/EGM

Premier African Minerals

Tuesday 6 August

Trading Statements

Clarke (T), InterContinental Hotels, SDL, Polyus, Synthomer, Domino's Pizza, Meggitt, Zotefoams, IWG, TP Icap, Rotork, Genel Energy, Rolls-Royce

AGM/EGM

GoldStone Resources

Wednesday 7 August

Trading Statements

UDG Healthcare, Standard Life Aberdeen, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Phoenix Group, Hill & Smith, Legal & General, Acacia Mining, Morgan Sindall, PageGroup, Ultra Electronics

AGM/EGM

Papillon Holdings

Thursday 8 August

Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include BT Group, Unilever, AstraZeneca, Fevertree Drinks, Greene King, Diageo, GlaxoSmithKline 

Trading statements

AA, Temple Bar Investment Trust, Telecom Egypt, Coca-Cola HBC, Hastings, Lucara Diamond, Funding Circle Holdings, Derwent London, Aviva, Tritax Big Box Reit, Arrow Global Group, Hargreaves Lansdown

AGM/EGM

Majestic Wine, Investec, NextEnergy Solar Fund

Friday 9 August

AGM/EGM

Adams, Heath (Samuel) & Sons

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Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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