The Week Ahead: IAG, Wetherspoon, Airtel Africa, Flutter
After a flurry of corporate announcements, there’s a lull among blue-chips after the May bank holiday, but plenty of news from smaller companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.
2nd May 2025 12:14
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 5 May
UK stock market closed for Bank Holiday
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account
Tuesday 6 May
Huddled Group, International Workplace Group, Kosmos Energy, Maintel Holdings
AGM/EGM
88 Energy, Caledonia Mining, Gelion, Plus500
Wednesday 7 May
Trading statements
1Spatial, Card Factory, CT Automotive Group, Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Georgia Capital, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), MaxCyte, Smiths News
AGM/EGM
Aston Martin Lagonda, BAE Systems, Barclays, CPPGroup, European Smaller Companies Trust, Foxtons, Franchise Brands, GSK, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Hostelworld Group, Primary Health Properties, Rentokil Initial, RHI Magnesita, Synectics, Tritax Big Box REIT, Zytronic
Thursday 8 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include HSBC and RELX.
Trading statements
3i Infrastructure, Airtel Africa Ordinary Shares (LSE:AAF), Derwent London, Helios Towers, Lords Group Trading, Polarean Imaging, TBC Bank Group, Vaalco Energy, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen Group, Antofagasta, Centrica, Cirata, FBD Holdings, Genel Energy, Grafton Group, Harbour Energy, Indivior, InterContinental Hotels Group, Jupiter Fund Management, Just Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, OSB Group, Personal Group Holdings, Rathbones Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Rights & Issues Investment Trust, Rosebank Industries, Standard Chartered, Uniphar
Friday 9 May
Trading statements
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LSE:IAG)
AGM/EGM
Admiral, Man Group, Permanent TSB Group, Rightmove
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.