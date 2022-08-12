Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: inflation, Persimmon, AO World

12th August 2022 11:51

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 15 August

Trading statements

MTI Wireless Edge, Phoenix Group Holdings, Up Global Sourcing Holdings

AGM/EGM

Corcel, Forward Partners Group

Tuesday 16 August

Trading statements

Bank of Georgia Group, BHP Group, Genuit Group, Impact Healthcare REIT, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Tribal Group, Watches of Switzerland.

Wednesday 17 August

Trading statements

Balfour Beatty, Bank of Georgia Group, Essentra, Gem Diamonds, Gattaca, Glanbia, Hochschild Mining, Kenmare Resources, Libertine Holdings, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Plus500.

AGM/EGM

Calnex Solutions

Thursday 18 August

Trading statements

AO World (LSE:AO.), Capital Ltd, ECO Animal Health Group, Helios Towers, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Marshalls, Omega Diagnostics, Rank Group.

AGM/EGM

Artemis Resources, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Oryx International Growth Fund, SIMEC AtlantisEnergy

Friday 19 August

AGM/EGM

Braemar Shipping Services, Citius Resources, Volex.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Richard Beddard: what will follow this UK share’s annus mirabilis?

about 5 hours ago

AIM shares: how the 2021 IPOs have fared so far

about 5 hours ago

Stockwatch: this share is a buy for its recovery prospects

about 9 hours ago

A buying opportunity at a brand with strength and spread

2 days ago

Top investors tap ‘very rare’ opportunity to buy cheap small stocks

2 days ago

Insider: buying at Rolls-Royce and two FTSE 250 stocks 

4 days ago

Bond Watch: is this a sign the US has finally seen peak inflation?

about 10 hours ago

Bargain Hunter: 13 eye-catching investment trust discounts

4 days ago

Stockwatch: the best play on Bank of England’s dire economic forecast

3 days ago

Ian Cowie: why I’d rather buy the tech dip than sell

8 days ago