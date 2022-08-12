The Week Ahead: inflation, Persimmon, AO World
Monday 15 August
Trading statements
MTI Wireless Edge, Phoenix Group Holdings, Up Global Sourcing Holdings
AGM/EGM
Corcel, Forward Partners Group
Tuesday 16 August
Trading statements
Bank of Georgia Group, BHP Group, Genuit Group, Impact Healthcare REIT, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Tribal Group, Watches of Switzerland.
Wednesday 17 August
Trading statements
Balfour Beatty, Bank of Georgia Group, Essentra, Gem Diamonds, Gattaca, Glanbia, Hochschild Mining, Kenmare Resources, Libertine Holdings, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Plus500.
AGM/EGM
Calnex Solutions
Thursday 18 August
Trading statements
AO World (LSE:AO.), Capital Ltd, ECO Animal Health Group, Helios Towers, Intelligent Ultrasound Group, Marshalls, Omega Diagnostics, Rank Group.
AGM/EGM
Artemis Resources, NextEnergy Solar Fund, Oryx International Growth Fund, SIMEC AtlantisEnergy
Friday 19 August
AGM/EGM
Braemar Shipping Services, Citius Resources, Volex.
