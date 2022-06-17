Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: interest rate rises, Associated British Food, Berkeley Group

17th June 2022 12:42

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

With the global economy and financial system under close scrutiny, company results will be of particular interest to investors in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Monday 20 June

Trading statements

Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), SysGroup, SThree

AGM/EGM

Armadale Capital, Bank of Georgia, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, MetalNRG, Midatech Pharma, Silver Bullet Data Services Group, Venture Life Group

Tuesday 21 June

Trading statements

DS Smith, Gear4Music, Monks Investment Trust, Record, Safestore, Telecom Plus

AGM/EGM

1Spatial, Altus Strategies, Coca-Cola HBC, FireAngel Safety Technology, HC Slingsby, HSS Hire, Mission Group, Novacyt, Pendragon, RTW Venture Fund, Velocys

Wednesday 22 June

Trading statements

Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), Liontrust Asset Management, Micro Focus International

AGM/EGM

ASA International, Atalaya Mining, Bonhill Group, Chapel Down Group, Churchill China, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust, EJF Investments, Frenkel Topping, Good Energy Group, Honeycomb Investment Trus, Intelligent Ultrasound, Iofina, John Wood Group, Kingfisher, LXi REIT, Menhaden, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Pennant International Group, Plant Health Care, Skillcast Group, Team, Tribal Group, Trident Royalties, Vertu Motors, Wentworth Resources

Thursday 23 June

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land and United Utilities.

Trading statements

DeepVerge, First Property, Manolete Partners, Naked Wines, Oxford Metrics, Redx Pharma, Serco, Volex, XPS Pensions Group

AGM/EGM

Avacta Group, Anglo Asian Mining, Card Factory, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Eight Capital Partners, GENinCode, Ideagen, Longboat Energy, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, RBG Holdings, Tandem Group, Zinnwald Lithium

Friday 24 June

Trading statements

Manolete Partners, On the Beach Group

AGM/EGM

AFC Energy, Avast, Cadogan Petroleum, Devolver Digital, Entain, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hawkwing, Life Science REIT, Northcoders Group, Princess Private Equity

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

