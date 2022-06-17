The Week Ahead: interest rate rises, Associated British Food, Berkeley Group
With the global economy and financial system under close scrutiny, company results will be of particular interest to investors in the days, weeks and months ahead.
- Interest rates rise by 0.25%: how will it affect me?
- What an inflation shock really looks like
- What you need to know about interest rates
Monday 20 June
Trading statements
Associated British Foods (LSE:ABF), SysGroup, SThree
AGM/EGM
Armadale Capital, Bank of Georgia, Globalworth Real Estate Investments, MetalNRG, Midatech Pharma, Silver Bullet Data Services Group, Venture Life Group
Tuesday 21 June
Trading statements
DS Smith, Gear4Music, Monks Investment Trust, Record, Safestore, Telecom Plus
AGM/EGM
1Spatial, Altus Strategies, Coca-Cola HBC, FireAngel Safety Technology, HC Slingsby, HSS Hire, Mission Group, Novacyt, Pendragon, RTW Venture Fund, Velocys
Wednesday 22 June
Trading statements
Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), Liontrust Asset Management, Micro Focus International
AGM/EGM
ASA International, Atalaya Mining, Bonhill Group, Chapel Down Group, Churchill China, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust, EJF Investments, Frenkel Topping, Good Energy Group, Honeycomb Investment Trus, Intelligent Ultrasound, Iofina, John Wood Group, Kingfisher, LXi REIT, Menhaden, North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Pennant International Group, Plant Health Care, Skillcast Group, Team, Tribal Group, Trident Royalties, Vertu Motors, Wentworth Resources
Thursday 23 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land and United Utilities.
Trading statements
DeepVerge, First Property, Manolete Partners, Naked Wines, Oxford Metrics, Redx Pharma, Serco, Volex, XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Avacta Group, Anglo Asian Mining, Card Factory, Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Eight Capital Partners, GENinCode, Ideagen, Longboat Energy, Oxford Nanopore Technologies, RBG Holdings, Tandem Group, Zinnwald Lithium
Friday 24 June
Trading statements
Manolete Partners, On the Beach Group
AGM/EGM
AFC Energy, Avast, Cadogan Petroleum, Devolver Digital, Entain, Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Hawkwing, Life Science REIT, Northcoders Group, Princess Private Equity
