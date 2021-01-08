The Week Ahead: JD Sports, Persimmon, Tesco

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

Share on:

Our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.

Monday 11 January

Trading statements 

SIG, Abcam, Carnival

AGM/EGM

Premier Foods, Honye Financial Services, Equatorial Palm Oil

Tuesday 12 January

Trading statements 

DFS Furniture, THG Holdings, Vistry, Gateley, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Accrol, XP Power, Games Workshop, Nichols, Rathbone Brothers

AGM/EGM

Carr's Group, Myanmar Investments, Premier Oil

Wednesday 13 January

Trading statements 

Kromek, Topps Tiles, Ferrexpo, PageGroup, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), ASOS, Liontrust Asset Management

AGM/EGM

AB Dynamics, Real Good Food, Octagonal, Tasty, Majedie Investments

Thursday 14 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include SSE, Ashtead, Sage and Ferrexpo.

Trading statements  

Blue Prism, Safestore, Titon Holdings, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Dunelm, Card Factory, Taylor Wimpey, Boohoo, Whitbread, Hays, John Wood Group, Associated British Foods, Lamprell, Workspace, Brooks Macdonald, Ilika, Science in Sport, Charles Stanley, Halfords

AGM/EGM

Cardiff Property, AA

Friday 15 January

Nothing in the diary yet

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox
Sign up for a free research account and get the latest news and discussion, and create your own Virtual Portfolio