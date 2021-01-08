The Week Ahead: JD Sports, Persimmon, Tesco
Our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 11 January
Trading statements
SIG, Abcam, Carnival
AGM/EGM
Premier Foods, Honye Financial Services, Equatorial Palm Oil
Tuesday 12 January
Trading statements
DFS Furniture, THG Holdings, Vistry, Gateley, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Accrol, XP Power, Games Workshop, Nichols, Rathbone Brothers
AGM/EGM
Carr's Group, Myanmar Investments, Premier Oil
Wednesday 13 January
Trading statements
Kromek, Topps Tiles, Ferrexpo, PageGroup, Persimmon (LSE:PSN), ASOS, Liontrust Asset Management
AGM/EGM
AB Dynamics, Real Good Food, Octagonal, Tasty, Majedie Investments
Thursday 14 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include SSE, Ashtead, Sage and Ferrexpo.
Trading statements
Blue Prism, Safestore, Titon Holdings, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Dunelm, Card Factory, Taylor Wimpey, Boohoo, Whitbread, Hays, John Wood Group, Associated British Foods, Lamprell, Workspace, Brooks Macdonald, Ilika, Science in Sport, Charles Stanley, Halfords
AGM/EGM
Cardiff Property, AA
Friday 15 January
Nothing in the diary yet
