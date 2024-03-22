Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Flutter, Fevertree, Ocado

The corporate taps are turned on again over the next few days, providing investors with plenty of company results to digest. Here are the key dates for your diary.

22nd March 2024 13:18

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 25 March

Trading statements

Amaroq Minerals, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Central Asia Metals, Gamma Communications, Henry Boot, Impact Healthcare REIT, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Pennon, Princess Private Equity Holding, RTC Group, Tandem Group, Ocean Harvest Technology Group, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Virgin Wines UK, US Solar Fund 

AGM/EGM 

Digital 9 Infrastructure, Hardide, Sondrel Holdings

Tuesday 26 March

Trading statements

888 Holdings, AG Barr, Airea, Bellway, CAB Payments, CPPGroup, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Forterra, Genel Energy, GetBusy, Good Energy Group, Inspired, John Wood, Life Science REIT, Luceco, Michelmersh Brick, NIOX Group, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Petershill Partners, egional REIT, Smiths Group, Softcat, Time Finance TruFin, WAG Payment Solutions, Xaar, YouGov

AGM/EGM

Becket Invest, Power Metal Resources, Power Metal Resources, Riverstone Energy, Titon Holdings, Tribe Technology

Wednesday 27 March

Trading statements

Artisanal Spirits Co, BioPharma Credit, Carnival, Corero Network Security, Endeavour Mining, Gelion, James Halstead, Nanoco, Pharos Energy, S4 Capital, Strix Group, Vanquis Banking Group, Vinanz, Windward

AGM/EGM

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Asimilar Group, Kondor AI, Nexus Infrastructure, RC365 Holding, Tekmar Group, Troy Income & Growth Trust

Thursday 28 March

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Smith & Nephew, Taylor Wimpey and Travis Perkins.

Trading statements

Arbuthnot Banking Group, Bank of Cyprus, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Capricorn Energy, Chesnara, Crystal Amber Fund, EnQuest, First Tin, International Public Partnerships, JD Sports Fashion, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust

AGM/EGM

Autins Group, Dar Global, Idox, Law Debenture Corp, Malin Corp, MediaZest, React Group

Friday 29 March 

Good Friday bank holiday

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

