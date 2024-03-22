The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, Flutter, Fevertree, Ocado
The corporate taps are turned on again over the next few days, providing investors with plenty of company results to digest. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 25 March
Trading statements
Amaroq Minerals, Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon, Central Asia Metals, Gamma Communications, Henry Boot, Impact Healthcare REIT, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Pennon, Princess Private Equity Holding, RTC Group, Tandem Group, Ocean Harvest Technology Group, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust, Virgin Wines UK, US Solar Fund
AGM/EGM
Digital 9 Infrastructure, Hardide, Sondrel Holdings
Tuesday 26 March
Trading statements
888 Holdings, AG Barr, Airea, Bellway, CAB Payments, CPPGroup, Fevertree Drinks (LSE:FEVR), Flutter Entertainment (LSE:FLTR), Forterra, Genel Energy, GetBusy, Good Energy Group, Inspired, John Wood, Life Science REIT, Luceco, Michelmersh Brick, NIOX Group, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Petershill Partners, egional REIT, Smiths Group, Softcat, Time Finance TruFin, WAG Payment Solutions, Xaar, YouGov
AGM/EGM
Becket Invest, Power Metal Resources, Power Metal Resources, Riverstone Energy, Titon Holdings, Tribe Technology
Wednesday 27 March
Trading statements
Artisanal Spirits Co, BioPharma Credit, Carnival, Corero Network Security, Endeavour Mining, Gelion, James Halstead, Nanoco, Pharos Energy, S4 Capital, Strix Group, Vanquis Banking Group, Vinanz, Windward
AGM/EGM
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust, Asimilar Group, Kondor AI, Nexus Infrastructure, RC365 Holding, Tekmar Group, Troy Income & Growth Trust
Thursday 28 March
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Smith & Nephew, Taylor Wimpey and Travis Perkins.
Trading statements
Arbuthnot Banking Group, Bank of Cyprus, BBGI Global Infrastructure, Capricorn Energy, Chesnara, Crystal Amber Fund, EnQuest, First Tin, International Public Partnerships, JD Sports Fashion, Schroders Capital Global Innovation Trust
AGM/EGM
Autins Group, Dar Global, Idox, Law Debenture Corp, Malin Corp, MediaZest, React Group
Friday 29 March
Good Friday bank holiday
