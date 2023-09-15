The Week Ahead: Kingfisher, M&G, Ocado, JD Sports, Next
A bunch of FTSE 100 companies update investors on progress in the coming days, with all eyes on retailers for clues as to the strength of the UK consumer. Here are the key dates for your diaries.
Monday 18 September
Trading statements
Artisanal Spirits, City of London Investment Group, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, Facilities by ADF, Futura Medical, Greencoat Renewables, HgCapital Trust, Phoenix Group, S4 Capital
AGM/EGM
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, Inteliqo, LendInvest, Rosslyn Data Technologies
Tuesday 19 September
Trading statements
accesso Technology Group, Billington Holdings, Big Technologies, C&C Group Concurrent Technologies, CPPGroup, Eagle Eye Solutions, Fintel, Good Energy Group, Hargreaves Lansdown, Henry Boot, Kingfisher (LSE:KGF), Litigation Capital Management, Maintel, McBride, MyHealthChecked, Moonpig, Naked Wines, Northcoders, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), Renishaw, Serica Energy, SThree, Surgical Innovations, Team17, Trustpilot, Water Intelligence, Xaar
AGM/EGM
Africa Opportunity Fund, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Augmentum Fintech, Beacon Rise, Begbies Traynor, Chill Brands Group, DP Aircraft I Ltd, Great Southern Copper, Manolete Partners, Moonpig, Oxford Instruments, ProCook Group, SRT Marine Systems, Unicorn Mineral Resources
Wednesday 20 September
Trading statements
Advanced Medical Solutions, ASA International, Destiny Pharma, Dunelm, Epwin Group, Galliford Try, GENinCode, HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Judges Scientific, LBG Media, M&G Ordinary Shares (LSE:MNG), Oxford Biomedica, PYX Resources, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, Supermarket Income REIT, Ten Entertainment, Warpaint London
AGM/EGM
Accsys Technologies, Frasers Group, Games Workshop, Hidong Estate, IG Group, Ilika, Nippon Active Value Fund, Quiz, Seed Innovations, STS Global Income & Growth Trust
Thursday 21 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Costain, Crest Nicholson and Jet2
Trading statements
Aquis Exchange, Chesnara, City Pub Group, Corero Network Security, CVS Group, DFS Furniture, Halma, Investec, James Fisher & Sons, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), Life Science REIT, Next (LSE:NXT), Sondrel Holdings, SSP Group, Strix Group
AGM/EGM
Ascent Resources, Intercede, Kore Potash, Liontrust Asset Management, Mercia Asset Management, Molecular Energies, Oberon Investments, Odyssean Investment Trust, Pelatro, Sosandar, Thruvision, Trakm8, Van Elle Holdings
Friday 22 September
Trading statements
First Tin, t42 IoT Tracking Solutions
AGM/EGM
B&M European Value Retail, Faron Pharmaceuticals OY, Stranger Holdings, TI Fluid Systems
