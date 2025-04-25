The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, NatWest, Glencore, Shell, BP
Some of the FTSE 100’s biggest and most popular companies publish results in the coming days, so there’s plenty for investors to monitor. Here are the key dates for your diary.
25th April 2025 12:31
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 28 April
Trading statements
AOTI, Elixirr International, Frenkel Topping
AGM/EGM
Celsius Resources, Ethernity Networks, Solvonis Therapeutics
- Our Services: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Tuesday 29 April
Trading statements
Animalcare Group, Associated British Foods, AstraZeneca, Beazley, BP (LSE:BP.), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Focusrite, Howden Joinery, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Mobico, Mpac Group, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Touchstar, Travis Perkins, Warpaint London
AGM/EGM
Breedon, Care REIT, CVC Income & Growth, Elementis, GlobalData, Nexteq, Ocado, Robert Walters
Wednesday 30 April
Trading statements
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings, Barclays (LSE:BARC), Coca-Cola HBC AG, Glencore, International Paper, Next, Novacyt, OSB Group, PureTech Health, Sanderson Design, Skillcast, Smith & Nephew, Videndum, Zinc Media
AGM/EGM
Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Anglo American, Aviva, BBGI Global Infrastructure, CAB Payments Holdings, Dalata Hotel Group, DCI Advisors, Glanbia, Lancashire Holdings, M&G, Minoan Group, STV Group, Symphony International, Taylor Wimpey, Unilever, Winking Studios
Thursday 1 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Centrica, Glencore and JD Wetherspoon.
Trading statements
Cambridge Cognition, Clean Power Hydrogen, Endeavour Mining, Keystone Law Group, Lancashire Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Smurfit WestRock
AGM/EGM
AIB Group, Alliance Witan, Clarkson, Howden Joinery, Kerry Group, London Stock Exchange, Mincon, Morgan Sindall, Pershing Square Holdings, Persimmon, Reach, Rio Tinto, Rolls-Royce, Schroders, SIG, SigmaRoc
Friday 2 May
Trading statements
NatWest Group (LSE:NWG), Shell (LSE:SHEL), Standard Chartered (LSE:STAN)
AGM/EGM
HSBC, Pearson, Pulsar Helium, Rotork, Strategic Minerals
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.