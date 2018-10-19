The week ahead: Lloyds Bank, Barclays, RBS
19th October 2018 14:52
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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After a terrible year so far, investors will be hoping the high street banks have better news in these third-quarter results. Lee Wild discusses the chances.
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It's not been a great year so far for UK equities. The FTSE 100 is down almost 8% as investors worry about trade wars, Italian budgets, plunging Chinese shares, tech stock valuations, rising bond yields, Brexit…
But banks have been hit even harder. UK interest rates have risen slightly, which is normally good for bank sector margins as lenders increase the cost of mortgages and loans more than savings rates. But borrowing costs remain at historically low levels, and any downturn in the economy - possibly triggered by a messy Brexit – could negatively impact on demand for bank products.
Source: TradingView (FTSE 100, red; RBS, green; Lloyds, blue; Barclays, orange) Past performance is not a guide to future performance
Confidence in the UK domestic lenders is weak, currently trading on just 7.1-7.5 times earnings estimates for 2019, largely down to Brexit fears. Indeed, a recent survey of investors by UBS analysts found that 67% believed the market outlook for Lloyds Banking Group was bearish. For more internationally exposed HSBC it was only 40%.
A significant discount to overseas heavyweights HSBC and Standard Chartered explains why UBS still prefers Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays, its top pick going into these results.
And it's Barclays that kicks off the bank reporting season midweek.
Look for adjusted pre-tax profit of £1.1 billion, little changed from a year ago, tangible net asset value (TNAV) per share of 258p and a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio steady at 13%.
"We think Barclays is attractively valued at 7.4x 2019e EPS, 0.7x TNAV for a 9% ROTE [return on tangible equity] and with buybacks expect to de-lever these metrics substantially over the next 3-5 years," says UBS analyst Jason Napier, who rates the shares a 'buy' with 240p price target.
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Because sentiment around Brexit is so poor, any sniff that the outcome might not be as bad as currently feared would likely give domestic banks a significant lift.
It's certainly what Lloyds Banking Group needs. Down 22% from its 2018 peak just below 73p, the shares now trade near a two-year low. But nothing in these numbers is expected to move the needle.
On a forward price/earnings (PE) ratio of just 7.3, UBS thinks Lloyds is "attractively valued" and still worth 80p of anyone's money. "With substantial capital upside and significant capital returns, remains 'buy'."
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"Much as with Lloyds we see the RBS investment thesis as pretty straightforward and predominantly driven by an expected reduction in implied CoE [cost of equity] as the domestic political backdrop becomes clearer and more significant capital returns approach," writes Napier.
Royal Bank of Scotland is expected to have made £1.29 billion in the third quarter, a 4% increase on last year, but down 15% on quarter two. RBS enjoys a slightly more generous rating than Lloyds and Barclays, and the big mover here will be further news on the dividend.
The recent resumption of dividend payments after a 10-year break was hugely significant, but shareholders will demand much more as reward for owning these risky shares.
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These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
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