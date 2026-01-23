Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Fresnillo, Glencore, easyJet, Wizz Air
The first of the UK banking sector’s big hitters publishes results in the coming days, joined by a raft of other blue-chip companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.
23rd January 2026 12:42
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 26 January
Trading statements
Big Technologies, Costain, Van Elle Holdings
AGM/EGM
Oxford BioDynamics
- Invest with ii: SIPP Account | Stocks & Shares ISA | See all Investment Accounts
Tuesday 27 January
Trading statements
Cranswick, Dr Martens, Evoke, Henry Boot, Mitie Group, Sage, SThree, Time Finance, Velocity Composites
AGM/EGM
Ovoca Bio, Taylor Maritime
Wednesday 28 January
Trading statements
Computacenter, Fresnillo, Hargreaves Services, Paragon Banking Group, PayPoint, Pets At Home
AGM/EGM
Kazera Global, Lowland Investment Co, Marston's, Smarter Web Co
Thursday 29 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hollywood Bowl, Pennon and SSP Group.
Trading statements
3i Group, Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Antofagasta, Crest Nicholson, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Fevertree Drinks, Foxtons, Glencore, Greencore, Hilton Food Group, International Paper Co, ITM Power, Jadestone Energy, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Luceco, Patria Private Equity Trust, Rank Group, Scancell Holdings, St James's Place, Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ)
AGM/EGM
Adalan Ventures, Allergy Therapeutics, Asiamet Resources, Greencore Group, Hollywood Bowl, Intuitive Investments Group, Mitchells & Butlers, Renew Holdings, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Smiths News, Trainline
Friday 30 January
Trading statements
Airtel Africa
AGM/EGM
Avon Technologies, Caspian Sunrise, Essensys, Metals One
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.