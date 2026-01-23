Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, Fresnillo, Glencore, easyJet, Wizz Air

The first of the UK banking sector’s big hitters publishes results in the coming days, joined by a raft of other blue-chip companies. Here are the key dates for your diary.

23rd January 2026 12:42

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 26 January

Trading statements

Big Technologies, Costain, Van Elle Holdings

AGM/EGM

Oxford BioDynamics

Tuesday 27 January

Trading statements

Cranswick, Dr Martens, Evoke, Henry Boot, Mitie Group, Sage, SThree, Time Finance, Velocity Composites

AGM/EGM

Ovoca Bio, Taylor Maritime

Wednesday 28 January

Trading statements

Computacenter, Fresnillo, Hargreaves Services, Paragon Banking Group, PayPoint, Pets At Home

AGM/EGM

Kazera Global, Lowland Investment Co, Marston's, Smarter Web Co

Thursday 29 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Hollywood Bowl, Pennon and SSP Group.

Trading statements

3i Group, Alfa Financial Software Holdings, Antofagasta, Crest Nicholson, easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Fevertree Drinks, Foxtons, Glencore, Greencore, Hilton Food Group, International Paper Co, ITM Power, Jadestone Energy, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), Luceco, Patria Private Equity Trust, Rank Group, Scancell Holdings, St James's Place, Wizz Air Holdings (LSE:WIZZ)​​​​​​​

AGM/EGM

Adalan Ventures, Allergy Therapeutics, Asiamet Resources, Greencore Group, Hollywood Bowl, Intuitive Investments Group, Mitchells & Butlers, Renew Holdings, Schroder AsiaPacific Fund, Smiths News, Trainline

Friday 30 January

Trading statements

Airtel Africa

AGM/EGM

Avon Technologies, Caspian Sunrise, Essensys, Metals One

