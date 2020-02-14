The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, HSBC, InterContinental Hotels
Halfway through UK bank reporting season, interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter talks us through all the big news and the company results to watch in the days ahead.
Monday 17 February 2020
Trading statements
City of London Investment Group, Petra Diamonds
Tuesday 18 February
Trading Statements
HSBC, Glencore, InterContinental Hotels Group, Blancco Technology, BHP Group, Kerry Group, Pan African Resources
AGM/EGM
Titon Holdings, Dewhurst
Wednesday 19 February
Trading statements
RPS Group, Hochschild Mining
Thursday 20 February
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Unilever, Imperial Brands and One Savings Bank
Trading statements
BAE Systems, Lloyds Banking Group, Anglo American, Smith & Nephew, Rathbone Brothers, Morgan Sindall, McBride, TBC Bank, KAZ Minerals, Wilmington, Hays, AVEVA Group, Trifast, Moneysupermarket.com, Spectris
Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance
AGM/EGM
Integrafin Holdings
Friday 21 February
AGM/EGM
Caledonian Trust
