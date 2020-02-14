The Week Ahead: Lloyds Bank, HSBC, InterContinental Hotels

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

Halfway through UK bank reporting season, interactive investor’s head of markets Richard Hunter talks us through all the big news and the company results to watch in the days ahead.

Monday 17 February 2020

Trading statements

City of London Investment Group, Petra Diamonds

Tuesday 18 February
  
Trading Statements

HSBC, Glencore, InterContinental Hotels Group, Blancco Technology, BHP Group, Kerry Group, Pan African Resources

AGM/EGM

Titon Holdings, Dewhurst

Wednesday 19 February

Trading statements

RPS Group, Hochschild Mining

Thursday 20 February

Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include Unilever, Imperial Brands and One Savings Bank

Trading statements

BAE Systems, Lloyds Banking Group, Anglo American, Smith & Nephew, Rathbone Brothers, Morgan Sindall, McBride, TBC Bank, KAZ Minerals, Wilmington, Hays, AVEVA Group, Trifast, Moneysupermarket.com, Spectris

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

AGM/EGM

Integrafin Holdings

Friday 21 February

AGM/EGM

Caledonian Trust

