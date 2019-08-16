The Week Ahead: Macro crisis, Persimmon, Costain, Rank

Expect further volatility in the days ahead and focus on this trio of stocks.

16th August 2019 16:00

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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Expect further volatility in the days ahead and focus on this trio of stocks as results season nears an end.

Monday 19 August

Trading Statements

BATM Advanced Communications, BHP Group, Omega Diagnostics

AGM/EGM

Castleton Technology, Richland Resources

Tuesday 20 August

Trading Statements

Kenmare Resources, Persimmon, Empiric Student Property, Finablr, TCS Group, John Wood Group, Scancell Holdings

AGM/EGM

Gail India Ltd

Wednesday 21 August

Trading Statements

Costain, Hansteen Holdings, Charter Court Financial Services, Empresaria

AGM/EGM

Tekmar Group

Thursday 22 August

Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Stagecoach, Schroders, Croda, Imperial Brands and London Stock Exchange

Trading statements

Premier Oil, Antofagasta, Playtech, NMC Health, Macfarlane, John Laing Group, Foresight Solar Fund, Sportech, Rank Group

AGM/EGM

Oakley Capital Investments

Friday 23 August

Trading statements

Glenveagh Properties, Henry Boot, Computacenter

AGM/EGM

Naspers, Ashmore Global Opportunities

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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