The Week Ahead: Macro crisis, Persimmon, Costain, Rank
Expect further volatility in the days ahead and focus on this trio of stocks.
16th August 2019 16:00
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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Expect further volatility in the days ahead and focus on this trio of stocks as results season nears an end.
Monday 19 August
Trading Statements
BATM Advanced Communications, BHP Group, Omega Diagnostics
AGM/EGM
Castleton Technology, Richland Resources
Tuesday 20 August
Trading Statements
Kenmare Resources, Persimmon, Empiric Student Property, Finablr, TCS Group, John Wood Group, Scancell Holdings
AGM/EGM
Gail India Ltd
Wednesday 21 August
Trading Statements
Costain, Hansteen Holdings, Charter Court Financial Services, Empresaria
AGM/EGM
Tekmar Group
Thursday 22 August
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Stagecoach, Schroders, Croda, Imperial Brands and London Stock Exchange
Trading statements
Premier Oil, Antofagasta, Playtech, NMC Health, Macfarlane, John Laing Group, Foresight Solar Fund, Sportech, Rank Group
AGM/EGM
Oakley Capital Investments
Friday 23 August
Trading statements
Glenveagh Properties, Henry Boot, Computacenter
AGM/EGM
Naspers, Ashmore Global Opportunities
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