The week ahead: Morrisons, JD Sports
8th September 2017 15:10
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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There's plenty of action pencilled in for the next few days, with recovering supermarket Morrisons and JD Sports likely to grab headlines.
Monday 11 September
Trading Statements
XLMedia, Crossrider, Deltex Medical, EKF Diagnostics, Be Heard Group, Cloudcall, John Laing Infrastructure Fund
AGM/EGM
Real Estate Credit Investments
Tuesday 12 September
High street sports fashion retailerserves up first-half results, having lost 30% of its value over the summer months.
JD has typically done better during the winter, and has been a winning constituent of Interactive Investor's Winter Portfolios, but it's been much harder recently.
A lot of it's down to margin pressure, which is a valid concern, according to analysts at Barclays. But worries about any read-across from poor results at Foot Locker are wide of the mark.
"We don't expect meaningful surprises on the downside," says Barclays. "More importantly, our longer-term thesis remains intact: we believe JD Sports is positioned to grow well above the market, driven by an international store rollout, strong brand relationships, benefits of scale and positive structural trends in athleisure.
"In our view, the recent sell-off provides a favourable entry point for a strong and consistent growth story and we reiterate our 'overweight' rating."
Trading Statements
Goals Soccer Centres, Smart Metering Systems, Futura Medical, Hydrogen Group, TyraTech, Empiric Student Property, Ashtead, TP Group, Applegreen, InnovaDerma, Tasty, Servelec, Flowtech Fluidpower, Vernalis, JD Sports
AGM/EGM
Van Elle Holdings, Emmerson, SuperGroup
Wednesday 13 September
Trading Statements
Wilmington, SQS Software Quality Systems, Sigmaroc, Surgical Innovations Group, Advanced Medical Solutions Group, TEG Group, Alliance Pharma, SOCO International, Town Centre Securities, Just Group, Gaming Realms, Sigmaroc, Columbus Energy Resources, Ingenta
AGM/EGM
Argo Group, Versarien
Thursday 14 September
Shares in thesupermarket chain are up 26% in the past 12 months and 79% since late 2015, easily outperforming rivals and .
But there's a feeling further progress will be hard won. "The investment case is balanced, in our view," writes UBS. "Morrisons faces intense competitive pressure from discounters Aldi & Lidl and our analysis suggests it is losing loyal customers."
An improved range is boosting sales, and there's more self-help coming through. But it's difficult to quantify, and there are other concerns. "With top-line volumes slowing, the stock could become vulnerable absent clearer guidance," warns UBS, which repeats its 'neutral' rating and 250p price target.
The broker looks for operating profit of £215 million – 2.6% margin – pre-tax profit of £172 million, which is about £4 million under consensus, and net profit of £132 million.
Like-for-like sales are tipped to grow 2.9% in the second quarter versus 3.4% in Q1 and 2.1% a year ago.
Trading statements
Warpaint London, Gresham House, Corero Network Security, Forbidden Technologies, GVC Holdings, Property Franchise Group, Safestore Holdings, Booker Group, Spire Healthcare, Regional REIT, MW Morrisons
AGM/EGM
Abzena, Falcon Oil & Gas
Friday 15 September
AGM/EGM
Blenheim Natural Resources
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.