Week Ahead: M&S, easyJet, BT, Currys, British Land
Household names queue up to publish latest financial figures in the days ahead. Here are the key dates for your diary.
15th May 2026 14:07
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 18 May
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Empresaria, Harworth, Kainos
AGM/EGM
Block Energy, Central Asia Metals, Harworth Group, Mendell Helium, Neo Energy Metals, Riverstone Energy, Social Housing REIT, Staffline, Synectics
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Tuesday 19 May
Trading statements
Avacta, C&C Group, Caledonia Investments, Cranswick, BT Group, DCC, Diploma, Dr Martens, SSP Group, Topps Tiles, Victorian Plumbing
AGM/EGM
Artisanal Spirits Co, Computacenter, European Metals Holdings, Fintel, Forterra, Greencoat UK Wind, IG Group, International Workplace Group, Luceco, Octopus AIM VCT 2, PPHE Hotel Group, Regional REIT, Shell, Trustpilot Group, Videndum, Wickes
Wednesday 20 May
Trading statements
Bloomsbury Publishing, British Land Co, Coats Group, Energean, Experian, Gem Diamonds, Impax Asset Management Group, IntegraFin Holdings, Intertek, Keller, Lords Group, Marks & Spencer Group, RS Group, S&U, Severn Trent
AGM/EGM
4imprint, Bow Street Group, Capital Ltd, Energean, Essentra, Intertek, Judges Scientific, M&G Credit Income Investment Trust, Montanaro UK Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Norman Broadbent, Petards Group, Playtech, Real Estate Investors, Resolute Mining, Science Group, Stelrad Group
Thursday 21 May
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bunzl, Imperial Brands, Shell, Whitbread
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Autotrader, Braemar, BT Group, Convatec, easyJet, Great Portland Estates, Hardide, Ibstock, Investec, LondonMetric Property, Niox Group, QinetiQ, Sabre Insurance, Sage Group, Smiths Group, Tate & Lyle, Young & Co's Brewery
AGM/EGM
AOTI, Ashtead Technology Holdings, Beacon Rise Holdings, Comptoir Group, Convatec, Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust, Endeavour Mining, Everplay Group, FDM Group, Funding Circle Holdings, Henry Boot, Hill & Smith, Ibstock, JTC PLC, Legal & General, Metlen Energy & Metals, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Next, Niox Group, Pineapple Power, Reckitt Benckiser, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Sabre Insurance Group, Savannah Resources, Serica Energy, Tanfield Group, Travis Perkins, Yu Group
Friday 22 May
Trading statements
Beowulf Mining, Helical
AGM/EGM
Barr (A.G.), Built Cybernetics, Checkit, EnQuest, GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited, Genuit Group, Light Science Technologies Holdings, Lion Finance Group, Nexteq, Sherborne Investors, SIG
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