The week ahead: Next, ASOS, Ted Baker, Kingfisher
Our head of markets talks us through the big results and updates scheduled for the trading week.
15th March 2019 19:07
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Our head of markets talks us through the big results and updates scheduled for the trading week.
Monday 18 March
Trading Statements
Miton Group, S4 Capital, Maintel Holdings, Volution Group
Tuesday 19 March
Trading Statements
Softcat, ASOS, Ocado, Team17 Group, Nahl Group, Judges Scientific, Kape Technologies, Learning Technologies Group, Mears Group, Ocean Outdoor, JPJ Group, Tribal Group, Bango, Applegreen, Antofagasta, Zotefoams, John Wood Group, Elecosoft, TP Icap
AGM/EGM
Sureserve Group
Wednesday 20 March
Trading Statements
Kier Group, MHP SE, SDL, IQE, Frontier Smart Technologies, Empiric Student Property, Ten Entertainment, Genel Energy, Kingfisher, Curtis Banks, Cloudbuy
Thursday 21 March
Trading statements
Spitfire Oil, Kier, Xaar, IG Group, MITIE Group, Ted Baker, Sportech, Venture Life Group, Lookers, EnQuest, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, Cello, Sopheon, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Portmeirion Group, Next, Amphenol
AGM/EGM
Chemring, Beazley
Friday 22 March
Trading statements
Smiths Group, Henry Boot
AGM/EGM
Toople
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.