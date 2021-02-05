The Week Ahead: Ocado, AstraZeneca, RELX 

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor |

As earnings season rumbles on, our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.  

Monday 8 February

Trading statements 

Electrocomponents, Inland Homes, UP Global Sourcing

AGM/EGM

Blue Star Capital, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Actual Experience 

Tuesday 9 February

Trading statements 

Amino Technologies, Bellway, DFS Furniture, Discoverie Group, Mattioli Woods, Micro Focus International, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), RM, St Modwen Properties, Tui AG

AGM/EGM

Benchmark Holdings, Numis, Tritax EuroBox 

Wednesday 10 February

Trading statements 

Redrow, Smurfit Kappa, Avingtrans, RWS Holdings, Grainger, Ashmore Group, Dunelm, Lancashire Holdings

AGM/EGM

Keystone Investment Trust, Ramsdens, Tharisa, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Grainger, RWS Holdings, Hibernia REIT, Mothercare

Thursday 11 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include PZ Cussons and Avon Rubber.

Trading statements 

Ted Baker, Coca-Cola HBC, S&U, RELX (LSE:REL), MJ Gleeson, Coca-Cola European Partners, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN)

AGM/EGM

Euromoney Institutional Investor, Tesco, Calisen

Friday 12 February

Trading statements 

Vistry, Victrex

AGM/EGM

Irish Continental Group, Mincon, FBD Holdings, Remote Monitored Systems

