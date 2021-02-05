The Week Ahead: Ocado, AstraZeneca, RELX
As earnings season rumbles on, our head of markets rounds up the week and names the company results and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 8 February
Trading statements
Electrocomponents, Inland Homes, UP Global Sourcing
AGM/EGM
Blue Star Capital, Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund, Actual Experience
Tuesday 9 February
Trading statements
Amino Technologies, Bellway, DFS Furniture, Discoverie Group, Mattioli Woods, Micro Focus International, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), RM, St Modwen Properties, Tui AG
AGM/EGM
Benchmark Holdings, Numis, Tritax EuroBox
Wednesday 10 February
Trading statements
Redrow, Smurfit Kappa, Avingtrans, RWS Holdings, Grainger, Ashmore Group, Dunelm, Lancashire Holdings
AGM/EGM
Keystone Investment Trust, Ramsdens, Tharisa, GCP Infrastructure Investments, Grainger, RWS Holdings, Hibernia REIT, Mothercare
Thursday 11 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include PZ Cussons and Avon Rubber.
Trading statements
Ted Baker, Coca-Cola HBC, S&U, RELX (LSE:REL), MJ Gleeson, Coca-Cola European Partners, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN)
AGM/EGM
Euromoney Institutional Investor, Tesco, Calisen
Friday 12 February
Trading statements
Vistry, Victrex
AGM/EGM
Irish Continental Group, Mincon, FBD Holdings, Remote Monitored Systems
