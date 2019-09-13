The Week Ahead: Ocado, Next, Kingfisher, Federal Reserve

Results from Ocado and Next are always worth watching. So are updates from US and UK central banks. 

13th September 2019 16:17

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Share on

Results from Ocado and Next are always worth watching as are updates from the US and UK central banks. 

Monday 16 September

Trading Statements

Science In Sport, MP Evans, Ocean Outdoor, Spire Healthcare, Petra Diamonds, City of London Investment Group

AGM/EGM

BCA Marketplace

Tuesday 17 September

Trading Statements

Ocado, Mereo Biopharma, Hydrogen Group, Personal Group, French Connection, Central Asia Metals, Uniphar, Aquis Exchange, Smart Metering Systems

AGM/EGM

Great Eastern Energy Corporation, Real Estate Credit Investments, Yourgene Health

Wednesday 18 September

Trading Statements

Osirium Technologies, Surgical Innovations, MaxCyte, Pendragon, Kingfisher, Cello Group, Bonhill Group, Accesso Technology, Keywords Studios, Clearstar, Pan African Resources, Avingtrans

AGM/EGM

Schroder Real Estate IT

Thursday 19 September

Trading statements

IG Group, Allied Minds, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, hVIVO, Distribution Finance Capital, Next, Xeros Technology, Smiths Group, Wilmington, Kier, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Clinigen

AGM/EGM

Stenprop, Cambium Global Timberland, Veltyco Group, Gateley, Begbies Traynor, Diageo, Twentyfour Income Fund, IG Group

Friday 20 September

Trading statements

Investec, Applegreen, Mainstay Medical International

AGM/EGM

Liontrust Asset Management, Fusion Antibodies, Mainstay Medical International, SolGold, Sysgroup

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesVideos

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox