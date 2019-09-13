The Week Ahead: Ocado, Next, Kingfisher, Federal Reserve
Results from Ocado and Next are always worth watching. So are updates from US and UK central banks.
13th September 2019 16:17
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
Share on
Results from Ocado and Next are always worth watching as are updates from the US and UK central banks.
Monday 16 September
Trading Statements
Science In Sport, MP Evans, Ocean Outdoor, Spire Healthcare, Petra Diamonds, City of London Investment Group
AGM/EGM
BCA Marketplace
Tuesday 17 September
Trading Statements
Ocado, Mereo Biopharma, Hydrogen Group, Personal Group, French Connection, Central Asia Metals, Uniphar, Aquis Exchange, Smart Metering Systems
AGM/EGM
Great Eastern Energy Corporation, Real Estate Credit Investments, Yourgene Health
Wednesday 18 September
Trading Statements
Osirium Technologies, Surgical Innovations, MaxCyte, Pendragon, Kingfisher, Cello Group, Bonhill Group, Accesso Technology, Keywords Studios, Clearstar, Pan African Resources, Avingtrans
AGM/EGM
Schroder Real Estate IT
Thursday 19 September
Trading statements
IG Group, Allied Minds, Cambridge Cognition Holdings, hVIVO, Distribution Finance Capital, Next, Xeros Technology, Smiths Group, Wilmington, Kier, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Clinigen
AGM/EGM
Stenprop, Cambium Global Timberland, Veltyco Group, Gateley, Begbies Traynor, Diageo, Twentyfour Income Fund, IG Group
Friday 20 September
Trading statements
Investec, Applegreen, Mainstay Medical International
AGM/EGM
Liontrust Asset Management, Fusion Antibodies, Mainstay Medical International, SolGold, Sysgroup
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.