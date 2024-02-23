The Week Ahead: Reckitt Benckiser, Taylor Wimpey, Ocado, Aston Martin
As investors continue to digest annual results from the banking sector, the next batch of blue-chip stocks publish their numbers in what remains a busy earnings season. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 26 February
Trading statements
Base Resources, Bunzl, EnSilica, Kosmos Energy, Made Tech Group, Tristel
AGM/EGM
Oncimmune Holdings
Tuesday 27 February
Trading statements
abrdn Equity Income Trust, abrdn, Croda International, Kitwave, McBride, PCI-PAL, Smith & Nephew, Synectics, Uniphar, Unite Group
AGM/EGM
abrdn Diversified Income & Growth, Asian Energy Impact Trust, Custodian Property Income REIT, JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust, LondonMetric Property, Victorian Plumbing, Vinanz
Wednesday 28 February
Trading statements
AB Dynamics, ASA International Group, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:AML), Avingtrans, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Derwent London, Glenveagh Properties, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Hutchmed China, International Personal Finance, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Primary Health Properties, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Renewables Infrastructure Group, RHI Magnesita, St James's Place, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)
AGM/EGM
abrdn Property Income Trust, Beacon Rise Holdings, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, Image Scan Holdings, PPHE Hotel, Verditek
Thursday 29 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays, Diageo, Diversified Energy Company and Hays.
Trading statements
Cairn Homes, CVS Group, Drax, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Haleon, Hammerson, Howden Joinery, Hunting, International Biotechnology Trust, London Stock Exchange Group, Macfarlane, Man Group, Mobico, Nexus Infrastructure, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), PPHE Hotel, Schroder Oriental Income Fund, Schroders, Serco, Shaftesbury Capital, Spectris, Spire Healthcare Group, Vesuvius, Weir
AGM/EGM
Capital for Colleagues, Home REIT, IntegraFin Holdings, Intuitive Investments, Shanta Gold, Vast Resources, Watkin Jones, Zytronic
Friday 1 March
Trading statements
IMI, Pearson, Rightmove, Tritax Big Box REIT
AGM/EGM
Virgin Money UK
