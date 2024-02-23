Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Reckitt Benckiser, Taylor Wimpey, Ocado, Aston Martin

As investors continue to digest annual results from the banking sector, the next batch of blue-chip stocks publish their numbers in what remains a busy earnings season. Here are the key dates for your diary.

23rd February 2024 12:09

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 26 February

Trading statements

Base Resources, Bunzl, EnSilica, Kosmos Energy, Made Tech Group, Tristel

AGM/EGM

Oncimmune Holdings

Tuesday 27 February

Trading statements

abrdn Equity Income Trust, abrdn, Croda International, Kitwave, McBride, PCI-PAL, Smith & Nephew, Synectics, Uniphar, Unite Group

AGM/EGM

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth, Asian Energy Impact Trust, Custodian Property Income REIT, JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust, LondonMetric Property, Victorian Plumbing, Vinanz

Wednesday 28 February

Trading statements

AB Dynamics, ASA International Group, Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:AML), Avingtrans, Bluefield Solar Income Fund, Derwent London, Glenveagh Properties, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Harmony Energy Income Trust, Hutchmed China, International Personal Finance, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Primary Health Properties, Reckitt Benckiser Group (LSE:RKT), Renewables Infrastructure Group, RHI Magnesita, St James's Place, Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.)

AGM/EGM 

abrdn Property Income Trust, Beacon Rise Holdings, Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, Image Scan Holdings, PPHE Hotel, Verditek

Thursday 29 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Barclays, Diageo, Diversified Energy Company and Hays.

Trading statements

Cairn Homes, CVS Group, Drax, Faron Pharmaceuticals, Haleon, Hammerson, Howden Joinery, Hunting, International Biotechnology Trust, London Stock Exchange Group, Macfarlane, Man Group, Mobico, Nexus Infrastructure, Ocado Group (LSE:OCDO), PPHE Hotel, Schroder Oriental Income Fund, Schroders, Serco, Shaftesbury Capital, Spectris, Spire Healthcare Group, Vesuvius, Weir 

AGM/EGM

Capital for Colleagues, Home REIT, IntegraFin Holdings, Intuitive Investments, Shanta Gold, Vast Resources, Watkin Jones, Zytronic

Friday 1 March

Trading statements

IMI, Pearson, Rightmove, Tritax Big Box REIT

AGM/EGM

Virgin Money UK

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Shares for the future: a mid-ranking stock at an inflection point

about 3 hours ago

Five AIM income stocks for your ISA in 2024

about 3 hours ago

eyeQ: China and two massive UK stocks that screen as cheap

about 7 hours ago

Stockwatch: another share ‘pops’ but is it one to chase or ignore?

about 6 hours ago

Why Lloyds Bank can shrug off weak Q4 and £450m car finance charge

1 day ago

eyeQ: Rolls-Royce shares – a case study in macro vs micro

1 day ago

Ian Cowie: why Europe’s ‘stodgy’ top stocks are growth and income winners

1 day ago

Where pro fund buyers are investing their ISAs this year

1 day ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 1 month ago