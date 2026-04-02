Week Ahead: reporting season’s Easter hangover

In a second consecutive four-day trading week, there are fewer companies reporting trading updates or holding investor meeting, but there are some. Here are the key dates for your diary.

2nd April 2026 13:37

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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A monthly calendar 600

Monday 6 April

Stock market closed for Easter Monday public holiday

Tuesday 7 April

Trading statements

JTC Plc

AGM/EGM

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust, EnSilica

Wednesday 8 April

Trading statements

Aptitude Software Group, Devolver Digital

AGM/EGM

Jubilee Metals

Thursday 9 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group, Centrica, InterContinental Hotels Group, Reckitt Benckiser and Haleon.

Trading statements

Foresight Group Holdings, Metlen Energy & Metals

AGM/EGM

AstraZeneca

Friday 10 April

Trading statements​​​​​​​

Unite Group

AGM/EGM

Shuka Minerals

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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