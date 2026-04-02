Week Ahead: reporting season’s Easter hangover
In a second consecutive four-day trading week, there are fewer companies reporting trading updates or holding investor meeting, but there are some. Here are the key dates for your diary.
2nd April 2026 13:37
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 6 April
Stock market closed for Easter Monday public holiday
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Tuesday 7 April
Trading statements
JTC Plc
AGM/EGM
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust, EnSilica
Wednesday 8 April
Trading statements
Aptitude Software Group, Devolver Digital
AGM/EGM
Jubilee Metals
Thursday 9 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group, Centrica, InterContinental Hotels Group, Reckitt Benckiser and Haleon.
Trading statements
Foresight Group Holdings, Metlen Energy & Metals
AGM/EGM
AstraZeneca
Friday 10 April
Trading statements
Unite Group
AGM/EGM
Shuka Minerals
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