The week ahead: Retail banks, Glencore

Big-name blue-chips announce results soon, but it's all about Lloyds Bank, Barclays, HSBC and Glencore.

Monday 18 February

Trading Statements

Petra Diamonds, Reckitt Benckiser

Tuesday 19 February

Trading Statements

Walker Greenbank, BHP Group, Blancco Technology, InterContinental Hotels Group, HSBC, BGEO Group, Spectris

Wednesday 20 February

Analysts at Deutsche Bank have adjusted forecasts for Glencore (LSE:GLEN) for the next few years following recent weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter production data.

"Investor feedback suggests a level of frustration with the ongoing news cycle, guidance changes and minor project delays," says the broker, but it still believes Glencore is the value play in the sector, offering a "double-digit free cash flow yield in 2019/20 and peer-leading volume growth."

An ongoing investigation by the US Department of Justice into corruption will remain an overhang, but Deutsche thinks the current discount to peers is "too severe".

"With a large growth kicker in 2019/20, there is self-help potential through volume and cash flow delivery, increasing shareholder returns and re-positioning the Coal division as an ex-growth cash cow. Progress on Democratic Republic of Congo tax negotiations will be an important catalyst in 2019."

Deutsche has a 'buy' rating and 390p price target on Glencore shares.