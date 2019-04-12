The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, BHP, Unilever
With the Brexit can kicked six months down the road, our head of equity strategy reviews the City diary.
12th April 2019 16:30
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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With the Brexit can kicked another six months down the road, interactive investor's head of equity strategy reviews the City diary for the coming week.
Monday 15 April
Trading Statements
Rio Tinto, Petra Diamonds, Carrs Group, Mobile Tornado Group, Filta Group
Tuesday 16 April
Trading Statements
BHP Group, Hays, Parity Group, Telit Communications, Card Factory, ASA Resource Group, JD Sports Fashion, Flowtech Fluidpower
AGM/EGM
Eland Oil & Gas
Wednesday 17 April
Trading Statements
Mediclinic International, Segro, Bunzl, AFI Development, Serica Energy
AGM/EGM
Dialight, Harwood Wealth Management, Hunting, Drax Group
Thursday 18 April
A selection of popular stocks going ex-dividend:
BAE Systems
Final dividend of 13.2p
Yield 4.6%
Drax Group
Final dividend of 8.5p
Yield 4.3%
National Express
Final dividend of 10.17p
Yield 4.0%
Reckitt Benckiser
Final dividend of 100.2p
Yield 3.0%
Trading statements
Unilever, Moneysupermarket.com, PZ Cussons, Rentokil Initial, Modern Water
Friday 19 April
Nothing in the diary
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