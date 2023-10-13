The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Relx, Whitbread, Dunelm, Deliveroo
As results season picks up, some of the FTSE 100 big hitters issue updates, among them several of the mining giants. Popular mid-caps are in focus too. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 16 October
Trading statements
Audioboom, Seeing Machines, Tristel
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | How to Start Trading Stocks | Open a Trading Account
AGM/EGM
Let's Explore Group
Tuesday 17 October
Trading statements
Bellway, BP Marsh & Partners, IntegraFin Holdings, Jupiter Green Investment Trust, Moneysupermarket.com, Nanoco, Ninety One, Revolution Bars, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Smartspace Software, Vanquis Banking
AGM/EGM
Diverse Income Trust, Gateley Holdings
Wednesday 18 October
Trading statements
Antofagasta, BHP Group, Cirata, Hochschild Mining, Liontrust Asset Management, Quilter, Segro, Whitbread (LSE:WTB)
AGM/EGM
Ashmore, Barratt Developments, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund
Thursday 19 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), ITV (LSE:ITV) and Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN).
Trading statements
AJ Bell, Centamin, Deliveroo (LSE:ROO), Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), GB Group, Gear4Music, Hargreaves Lansdown, London Stock Exchange Group, Man Group, Mondi, PensionBee, Rathbones, Relx, Rentokil Initial, Sabre Insurance, Schroders, St James's Place
AGM/EGM
Argo Group, Bridgepoint, Direct Line Insurance, Medtronic, Pantheon International, Rank Group
Friday 20 October
Trading statements
InterContinental Hotels, Record
AGM/EGM
GSTechnologies
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks