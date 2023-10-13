Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Relx, Whitbread, Dunelm, Deliveroo

As results season picks up, some of the FTSE 100 big hitters issue updates, among them several of the mining giants. Popular mid-caps are in focus too. Here are the key dates for your diary.

13th October 2023 12:18

Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 16 October

Trading statements

Audioboom, Seeing Machines, Tristel

AGM/EGM

Let's Explore Group

Tuesday 17 October

Trading statements

Bellway, BP Marsh & Partners, IntegraFin Holdings, Jupiter Green Investment Trust, Moneysupermarket.com, Nanoco, Ninety One, Revolution Bars, Rio Tinto Registered Shares (LSE:RIO), Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Smartspace Software, Vanquis Banking

AGM/EGM

Diverse Income Trust, Gateley Holdings

Wednesday 18 October

Trading statements

Antofagasta, BHP Group, Cirata, Hochschild Mining, Liontrust Asset Management, Quilter, Segro, Whitbread (LSE:WTB)

AGM/EGM

Ashmore, Barratt Developments, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund

Thursday 19 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), ITV (LSE:ITV) and Smiths Group (LSE:SMIN).

Trading statements

AJ Bell, Centamin, Deliveroo (LSE:ROO), Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), GB Group, Gear4Music, Hargreaves Lansdown, London Stock Exchange Group, Man Group, Mondi, PensionBee, Rathbones, Relx, Rentokil Initial, Sabre Insurance, Schroders, St James's Place

AGM/EGM

 Argo Group, Bridgepoint, Direct Line Insurance, Medtronic, Pantheon International, Rank Group

Friday 20 October

Trading statements

InterContinental Hotels, Record

AGM/EGM

GSTechnologies

