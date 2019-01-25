The week ahead: Royal Mail, BT, Shell

25th January 2019 14:43

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

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A slew of popular names publish results over the next few days, with plenty of room for surprise.

Monday 28 January

Trading Statements

Petra Diamonds, Paragon Banking Group, Porvair, Sensyne Health

AGM/EGM

ZCCM Investments

Tuesday 29 January

Trading Statements

Intermediate Capital Group, Domino's Pizza, UDG Healthcare, Royal Mail, PZ Cussons, Filtronic, Hargreaves Lansdown, Greencore

Wednesday 30 January

Trading Statements

Wizz Air, Hargreaves Services, Best of The Best, Aukett Swanke Group

AGM/EGM

CYBG

Thursday 31 January

Trading statements

PPHE Hotel Group, SSE, 3i Group, Britvic, Dairy Crest, Ergomed, Alumasc, BT Group, Renishaw, Rank Group, Diageo, Angle, Unilever, Royal Dutch Shell, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Redhall Group

AGM/EGM

Utilitywise

Friday 1 February

Trading statements

Euromoney Institutional Investor, TalkTalk Telecom

AGM/EGM

Dukemount Capital, Catenae Innovation

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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