The week ahead: Royal Mail, BT, Shell
25th January 2019 14:43
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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A slew of popular names publish results over the next few days, with plenty of room for surprise.
Monday 28 January
Trading Statements
Petra Diamonds, Paragon Banking Group, Porvair, Sensyne Health
AGM/EGM
ZCCM Investments
Tuesday 29 January
Trading Statements
Intermediate Capital Group, Domino's Pizza, UDG Healthcare, Royal Mail, PZ Cussons, Filtronic, Hargreaves Lansdown, Greencore
Wednesday 30 January
Trading Statements
Wizz Air, Hargreaves Services, Best of The Best, Aukett Swanke Group
AGM/EGM
CYBG
Thursday 31 January
Trading statements
PPHE Hotel Group, SSE, 3i Group, Britvic, Dairy Crest, Ergomed, Alumasc, BT Group, Renishaw, Rank Group, Diageo, Angle, Unilever, Royal Dutch Shell, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust, Redhall Group
AGM/EGM
Utilitywise
Friday 1 February
Trading statements
Euromoney Institutional Investor, TalkTalk Telecom
AGM/EGM
Dukemount Capital, Catenae Innovation
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.