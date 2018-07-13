The week ahead: Royal Mail, easyJet

Two of the most easily recognisable corporate names are about to publish quarterly updates. Lee Wild runs through what to look for on results day.

Monday 16 July

Trading Statements

Rio Tinto, WH Ireland Group

AGM/EGM

DPA Group

Tuesday 17 July

Royal Mail

Resolving a potentially devastating industrial dispute put a firework underneath Royal Mail shares late last year. The excitement finally died down in May following mediocre full-year results, but not until the shares had made a record high above 630p.

Down a fifth since their peak, the shares are more modestly rated and now offer a prospective dividend yield of over 5%. It looks attractive on paper, but Royal Mail is still bugged by the ongoing and inevitable decline in letter writing, fierce competition in parcel delivery and pressure to keep slashing costs, so don’t expect any major surprises from these first-quarter results.

Letter volumes are expected to keep falling at 4-6% a year, but it could be greater this time if, as expected, new GDPR legislation shrinks the quantity of marketing mail. However, given GDPR came into effect with only one month of the first quarter remaining, the bigger impact is likely to be felt in Q2. Royal Mail’s European logistics business GLS will remain the star of the show, offsetting difficult trading across the rest of the business, although watch out for any impact of higher staff costs on margins.

It will be Moya Greene’s last set of numbers as chief executive. She’ll hand over to Rico Back, currently running GLS, in September.