The Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s, M&S, Persimmon, Tesco
After a quiet first week of 2022, things pick up in the days ahead, with plenty of FTSE 100 and high-profile companies giving updates on how business went over Christmas.
- Your vote counts: WH Smith’s big bonuses divide opinion
- Six retail shares tipped to shine during January updates
- An outlook for shares in January 2022 after December boom
- UK stock market outlook 2022: reasons to be cheerful, despite rate risks
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
Monday 10 January
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Trident Royalties
Tuesday 11 January
Trading statements
B&M European Value Retail, Robert Walters, SIG, Electrocomponents, Games Workshop
AGM/EGM
Carr's Group, BB Healthcare Trust, Chelverton Growth Trust, Evraz, Haydale Graphene Industries
Wednesday 12 January
Trading statements
DFS Furniture, Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY), JD Sports Fashion, Nichols, PageGroup, Topps Tiles, Vistry, Whitbread
AGM/EGM
AB Dynamics, Playtech
Thursday 13 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Ashtead, Future and SSE.
Trading statements
ASOS, Bakkavor, Dunelm, Halfords, Hilton Food, John Wood Group, Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Pharos Energy, Safestore, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)
AGM/EGM
Blue Prism, Centrica, JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust, Kefi Gold & Copper, Victoria
Friday 14 January
Trading statements
Currys, Experian
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks