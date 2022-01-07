Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Sainsbury’s, M&S, Persimmon, Tesco

7th January 2022 14:01

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

After a quiet first week of 2022, things pick up in the days ahead, with plenty of FTSE 100 and high-profile companies giving updates on how business went over Christmas.

Monday 10 January

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Trident Royalties

Tuesday 11 January

Trading statements

B&M European Value Retail, Robert Walters, SIG, Electrocomponents, Games Workshop

AGM/EGM

Carr's Group, BB Healthcare Trust, Chelverton Growth Trust, Evraz, Haydale Graphene Industries

Wednesday 12 January

Trading statements

DFS Furniture, Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY), JD Sports Fashion, Nichols, PageGroup, Topps Tiles, Vistry, Whitbread

AGM/EGM

AB Dynamics, Playtech

Thursday 13 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Ashtead, Future and SSE.

Trading statements

ASOS, Bakkavor, Dunelm, Halfords, Hilton Food, John Wood Group, Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS), Persimmon (LSE:PSN), Pharos Energy, Safestore, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)

AGM/EGM

Blue Prism, Centrica, JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust, Kefi Gold & Copper, Victoria

Friday 14 January

Trading statements

Currys, Experian

