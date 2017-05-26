The week ahead: Short and quiet
26th May 2017 15:41
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Rain is forecast, so it must be a Bank Holiday weekend in the UK, and Wall Street is off for Memorial Day. However, there are events to keep an eye on.
Monday 29 May
Bank Holiday
Tuesday 30 May
Trading Statements
AFI Development, Renold, Horizon Discovery
AGM/EGM
ValiRx
Wednesday 31 May
Housebuildersaid seven weeks ago that things were going well.
"I am delighted that after a strong performance in the second half of the year, the group expects to report record revenues and profit before tax for the year to 31 March 2017," said chief executive Jon Di-Stefano.
According to broker Peel Hunt, look for annual profit of £33 million and earnings per share of 35p. A dividend of 15.7p should give a yield of around 3.7%.
Di-Stefano has already said the company should make over £40 million in the year to 31 March 2018 and £50 million the year after.
Retail park owneris tipped to have increased net asset value by 3p to 146p during the second half. However, two major distribution development lettings, further strong growth in industrials – about 70% of LMP’s portfolio – and this year’s equity raise, could make it as much as 152p, according to Peel Hunt.
Trading Statements
LondonMetric Property, GAN (previously Gameaccount Network), Telford Homes, IG Group
AGM/EGM
Tekcapital, e-Therapeutics, F&C Commercial Property Trust, Cluff Natural Resources
Thursday 1 June
Trading statements
ImmuPharma
AGM/EGM
Plus500, Tri-Star Resources, Hostelworld, Georgia Healthcare, Jimmy Choo, BGEO Group
Friday 2 June
Attention here will likely focus on US non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate.
AGM/EGM
Honeycomb Investment Trust, Manx Financial, Sphere Medical
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.