The week ahead: Short and quiet

Rain is forecast, so it must be a Bank Holiday weekend in the UK, and Wall Street is off for Memorial Day. However, there are events to keep an eye on.

Monday 29 May

Bank Holiday

Tuesday 30 May

Trading Statements

AFI Development, Renold, Horizon Discovery

AGM/EGM

ValiRx

Wednesday 31 May

Housebuilder Telford Homes said seven weeks ago that things were going well.

"I am delighted that after a strong performance in the second half of the year, the group expects to report record revenues and profit before tax for the year to 31 March 2017," said chief executive Jon Di-Stefano.

According to broker Peel Hunt, look for annual profit of £33 million and earnings per share of 35p. A dividend of 15.7p should give a yield of around 3.7%.

Di-Stefano has already said the company should make over £40 million in the year to 31 March 2018 and £50 million the year after.

Retail park owner LondonMetric Property is tipped to have increased net asset value by 3p to 146p during the second half. However, two major distribution development lettings, further strong growth in industrials – about 70% of LMP’s portfolio – and this year’s equity raise, could make it as much as 152p, according to Peel Hunt.

Trading Statements

LondonMetric Property, GAN (previously Gameaccount Network), Telford Homes, IG Group

AGM/EGM

Tekcapital, e-Therapeutics, F&C Commercial Property Trust, Cluff Natural Resources

Thursday 1 June

Trading statements

ImmuPharma

AGM/EGM

Plus500, Tri-Star Resources, Hostelworld, Georgia Healthcare, Jimmy Choo, BGEO Group

Friday 2 June

Attention here will likely focus on US non-farm payrolls and unemployment rate.

AGM/EGM

Honeycomb Investment Trust, Manx Financial, Sphere Medical

This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.