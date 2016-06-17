The week ahead: Tesco and EU referendum
17th June 2016 18:00
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
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Monday 20 June
Trading Statements
Majestic Wine
AGMs/EGMs
Tarsus, Electrical Geodesics
Tuesday 21 June
Trading Statements
Photo-Me International, Petrofac, Whitbread
AGMs/EGMs
Global Resources Investment Trust, Saga, Futura Medical, Coca-Cola
Wednesday 22 June
Trading Statements
Debenhams
AGMs/EGMs
Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings, Ubisense Group, Hon Hai Precision Industry, DW Catalyst Fund, Third Point Offshore Investors, Carador Income Fund, Sovereign Mines of Africa, Defenx
Thursday 23 June
It's time to vote in the EU referendum Thursday. After all the debate, in-fighting, cat-calling and very little sensible debate, Britons will finally get their chance to either stay or leave the European Union.
Sorry-looking supermarketwill release a trading statement on Thursday, likely including details of the sale of its Dobbies garden centre chain, announced on Friday.
The business was sold to a consortium of investors for £217 million, as part of a programme of disposals that also saw the grocer jettison its Giraffe restaurant chain and bail out of Turkey.
"It was a difficult decision to sell the business but we believe this agreement will give Dobbies a bright future while allowing our UK retail business to focus on its core strengths," CEO Dave Lewis said of the deal.
Tesco shares, arguably in decline since before the Credit Crunch, suffered their latest dive after Lewis warned growth would be hard to come by near-term. They have shed 25% since peaking late-March.
Barclays analyst James Anstead thinks the selling is overdone, though, and in a note on Wednesday reinforced his team's 'overweight' rating and 215p price target on Tesco. That means a possible 43% of upside. He reckons Thursday's statement will be "likely reassuring".
Rival broker, Nick Coulter at Citi, expects Tesco to post a small first-quarter like-for-like decline of between flat and down 0.5%. "This forecast reflects weaker Kantar survey data across March/April, a better exit rate in May's data set, survey inaccuracy of 50-100 basis points and the annualization of store closures," he says.
Fingers crossed for Thursday, then.
Trading Statements
James Latham, DS Smith
AGMs/EGMs
Serica Energy, Good Energy Group, Cambridge Cognition, Exillon Energy, Cyprotex, Hellenic Carriers
Friday 24 June
We'll know Friday whether the UK is 'in' or 'out' of the EU. Equity markets are widely tipped to plunge on a 'Leave' vote or rally hard if 'Remain' wins the day. Polls are often wrong, and this is still impossible to call. Whichever side wins, this will be a hectic day for global stockmarkets.
Trading Statements
Polar Capital
AGMs/EGMs
Brack Capital Real Estate Investments, Metals Exploration, Borders & Southern Petroleum
This article is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.