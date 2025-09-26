The Week Ahead: Tesco, Greggs, JD Wetherspoon
It’s all about food and drink in the coming days as some of the country’s most popular outlets issue updates to investors. Here are the key dates for your diary.
26th September 2025 14:53
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Share on
Monday 29 September
Trading statements
Aurrigo International, Blackbird, Carnival, Devolver Digital, Ebiquity, Huddled Group, Physiomics
AGM/EGM
ActiveOps, EDX Medical Group, Invinity Energy Systems, Kropz, MOH Nippon, MTI Wireless Edge, Public Policy Holding Co Inc, Revolution Beauty Group, XP Factory
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
Tuesday 30 September
Trading statements
Aeorema Communications, AG Barr, Airea, Animalcare, Avacta Group, Big Technologies, Boku, Card Factory, Close Brothers, Dillistone, EJF Investments, EMV Capital, GENinCode, Jadestone Energy, Malvern International, Next 15, Northcoders Group, Novacyt, Tissue Regenix
AGM/EGM
Assura, Distil, Empyrean Energy, Great Southern Copper, Kodal Minerals, Orient Telecoms, Renold, WH Ireland
Wednesday 1 October
Trading statements
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust, Greggs (LSE:GRG), James Halstead, Litigation Capital Management, Social Housing Reit, Topps Tiles
AGM/EGM
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust, SThree, Worldwide Healthcare Trust
Thursday 2 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Breedon, British American Tobacco and Wickes.
Trading statements
AGM/EGM
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust, Narf Industries
Friday 3 October
Trading statements
Avation, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW)
AGM/EGM
Panthera Resources, Tialis Essential IT
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.