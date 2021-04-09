The Week Ahead: Tesco, JD Sports, Entain
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 12 April
Trading statements
Belvoir Group, Concurrent Technologies, Instem, Quixant, Sirius Real Estate, Xpediator
AGM/EGM
ADES International, Baron Oil, Cineworld, Jardine Strategic Holdings
Tuesday 13 April
Trading statements
Corero Network Security, Electrocomponents, French Connection, Good Energy Group, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), JTC, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Next Fifteen Communications, Plus500, Revolution Bars, SigmaRoc, SourceBio International, XLMedia, XP Power
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Wednesday 14 April
Trading statements
Destiny Pharma, Robert Walters, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Verici Dx, Watkin Jones
AGM/EGM
AFC Energy, Smith & Nephew
Thursday 15 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group, Barratt Developments and Legal & General.
Trading statements
Charles Stanley, Deliveroo, Epwin, Hays, Intelligent Ultrasound, Naked Wines, Norcros, Oxford Biomedica, PureTech Health, THG, Travis Perkins, Serica Energy, Entain (LSE:ENT)
AGM/EGM
Ethernity Networks, Heavitree Brewery, Helios Towers, John Lewis of Hungerford, Renold
Friday 16 April
AGM/EGM
Foxtons, Dods Group
