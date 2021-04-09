The Week Ahead: Tesco, JD Sports, Entain

Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.

Monday 12 April

Trading statements 

Belvoir Group, Concurrent Technologies, Instem, Quixant, Sirius Real Estate, Xpediator

AGM/EGM

ADES International, Baron Oil, Cineworld, Jardine Strategic Holdings

Tuesday 13 April

Trading statements 

Corero Network Security, Electrocomponents, French Connection, Good Energy Group, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), JTC, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Next Fifteen Communications, Plus500, Revolution Bars, SigmaRoc, SourceBio International, XLMedia, XP Power

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Wednesday 14 April

Trading statements 

Destiny Pharma, Robert Walters, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Verici Dx, Watkin Jones

AGM/EGM

AFC Energy, Smith & Nephew

Thursday 15 April

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Lloyds Banking Group, Barratt Developments and Legal & General. 

Trading statements 

Charles Stanley, Deliveroo, Epwin, Hays, Intelligent Ultrasound, Naked Wines, Norcros, Oxford Biomedica, PureTech Health, THG, Travis Perkins, Serica Energy, Entain (LSE:ENT)

AGM/EGM

Ethernity Networks, Heavitree Brewery, Helios Towers, John Lewis of Hungerford, Renold

Friday 16 April

AGM/EGM

Foxtons, Dods Group

