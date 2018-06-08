The week ahead: Tesco, Rolls-Royce, BAT

In what is historically the quietest month for blue-chip reporting, a number of FTSE 100 companies will be updating markets over the next week.

Monday 11 June

AGM/EGM

Hostelworld Group, Coca-Cola, Foresight Solar Fund, International Public Partnership

Tuesday 12 June

Trading Statements

British American Tobacco, Bellway, Ted Baker, Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust, Crest Nicholson Holdings, Motorpoint Group, Halma, CML Microsystems

AGM/EGM

Globalworth Real Estate Investments, Kingfisher, Ergomed, Warpaint London, Somero Enterprises, Tri-Star Resources, Interserve, Ted Baker

Wednesday 13 June

Trading Statements

Redhall Group, Autins Group, Norcros, Evgen Pharma, Nextenergy Solar Fund

AGM/EGM

Shanta Gold, Futura Medical, Brave Bison, Touchstone Exploration

Thursday 14 June

Trading statements

CareTech Holdings, Safestore, Majestic Wine, AVEVA Group, Consort Medical, PZ Cussons

AGM/EGM

Regal Petroleum, Steppe Cement, Himalayan Fund, Christie Group, Concepta, Providence Resources, ECSC Group, Technipfmc, Plaza Centers

Friday 15 June

Every investor seems to love Tesco right now, and analysts expect big things from the country’s top grocer when it publishes first-quarter numbers Friday.

UBS keeps its 'buy' rating and 290p price target, noting the ongoing retail recovery and anticipates strong Booker like-for-like results will "catch the eye".

Analysts there expect Tesco "to show a well-rooted grocery recovery and stellar start for Booker".

Look for Europe like-for-like sales down 0.5%, although management will be more focused on "sustainable profitability than top-line growth".

Others fancy the supermarket’s shares. Only last month, Barclays lifted its price target by 6% to 280p and said Tesco remained its top pick in the European food retail sector.

Analysts and big investors will be off to a Capital Markets Event at Rolls-Royce on the same day.

The engineer has already announced new management appointments, with new presidents of both its Civil Aerospace and Defence divisions, so plenty to talk about there.

Trading statements

Rolls-Royce, Tesco

AGM/EGM

Baker Steel Resources Trust