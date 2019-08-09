The Week Ahead: TUI, Prudential, Admiral
As the earnings season begins to wind down, there are larger issues for investors to grapple with.
9th August 2019 16:32
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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As the earnings season begins to wind down, there are larger issues for investors to grapple with. Interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter runs through some potential themes.
Monday 12 August
AGM/EGM
NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund
Tuesday 13 August
Trading Statements
Card Factory, Volution Group, TUI,
AGM/EGM
iEnergizer, Ethernity Networks
Wednesday 14 August
Trading statements
Prudential, Admiral, Balfour Beatty
AGM/EGM
John Laing Environmental Assets Group, Triad Group, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
Thursday 15 August
Trading statements
Gem Diamonds
Friday 16 August
AGM/EGM
Acorn Income Fund
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