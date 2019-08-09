The Week Ahead: TUI, Prudential, Admiral

As the earnings season begins to wind down, there are larger issues for investors to grapple with.

9th August 2019 16:32

by Richard Hunter from interactive investor

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As the earnings season begins to wind down, there are larger issues for investors to grapple with. Interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter runs through some potential themes.

Monday 12 August

AGM/EGM

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund

Tuesday 13 August

Trading Statements

Card Factory, Volution Group, TUI,

AGM/EGM

iEnergizer, Ethernity Networks

Wednesday 14 August

Trading statements

Prudential, Admiral, Balfour Beatty

AGM/EGM

John Laing Environmental Assets Group, Triad Group, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

Thursday 15 August

Trading statements

Gem Diamonds

Friday 16 August

AGM/EGM

Acorn Income Fund

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

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