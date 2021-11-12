The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Royal Mail, Kingfisher
12th November 2021 12:50
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 15 November
Trading statements
Gfinity, HgCapital Trust, Kainos, MJ Gleeson, MTI Wireless Edge, Totally
AGM/EGM
ITM Power, MJ Gleeson
Tuesday 16 November
Trading statements
AdEPT Technology Group, dotDigital, Focusrite, Homeserve Group, Imperial Brands, Intermediate Capital, Land Securities, McKay Securities, Ninety One, Palace Capital, Premier Foods, Revolution Bars, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
Craneware, Dunelm, New Star Investment Trust
Wednesday 17 November
Trading statements
British Land, CMC Markets, Experian, Informa, Merit Group, Safestore, Sage Group, Speedy Hire, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, SSE, Tatton Asset Management, Workspace Group
AGM/EGM
AMTE Power, Berkeley Energia, BMO Real Estate Investments, Caribbean Investment Holdings, Celtic, Henderson Eurotrust, Ncondezi Energy, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Rainbow Rare Earths, Smiths Group
Thursday 18 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK) and Bunzl (LSE:BNZL).
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining, Biffa, Charles Stanley, Close Brothers, Daily Mail & General Trust, Enteq Technologies, Euromoney Institutional Investor, finnCap, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Grainger, Halma, Investec, Jet2, Keller Group, LondonMetric Property, Marks Electrical, Micro Focus, Mitie Group, Naked Wines, National Grid, Redcentric, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), Pershing Square Holdings, TBC Bank
AGM/EGM
Avast, Close Brothers, Eagle Eye Solutions, Finsbury Food Group, FirstGroup, Fonix Mobile, FW Thorpe, IronRidge Resources, James Halstead, JD Wetherspoon, Litigation Capital Management, Panthera Resources, President Energy
Friday 19 November
Trading statements
Carclo, Great Portland Estates, NextEnergy Solar Fund, SDX Energy, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Wincanton
AGM/EGM
Diurnal, eEnergy Group, KCR Residential REIT, Kier, One Heritage Group, Petra Diamonds
