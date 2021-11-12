Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Vodafone, Royal Mail, Kingfisher

12th November 2021 12:50

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead. 

Monday 15 November

Trading statements 

Gfinity, HgCapital Trust, Kainos, MJ Gleeson, MTI Wireless Edge, Totally

AGM/EGM

ITM Power, MJ Gleeson

Tuesday 16 November

Trading statements 

AdEPT Technology Group, dotDigital, Focusrite, Homeserve Group, Imperial Brands, Intermediate Capital, Land Securities, McKay Securities, Ninety One, Palace Capital, Premier Foods, Revolution Bars, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

AGM/EGM

Craneware, Dunelm, New Star Investment Trust

Wednesday 17 November

Trading statements 

British Land, CMC Markets, Experian, Informa, Merit Group, Safestore, Sage Group, Speedy Hire, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, SSE, Tatton Asset Management, Workspace Group

AGM/EGM

AMTE Power, Berkeley Energia, BMO Real Estate Investments, Caribbean Investment Holdings, Celtic, Henderson Eurotrust, Ncondezi Energy, Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, Rainbow Rare Earths, Smiths Group

Thursday 18 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include GlaxoSmithKline (LSE:GSK) and Bunzl (LSE:BNZL).

Trading statements 

Atalaya Mining, Biffa, Charles Stanley, Close Brothers, Daily Mail & General Trust, Enteq Technologies, Euromoney Institutional Investor, finnCap, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Grainger, Halma, Investec, Jet2, Keller Group, LondonMetric Property, Marks Electrical, Micro Focus, Mitie Group, Naked Wines, National Grid, Redcentric, Royal Mail (LSE:RMG), Pershing Square Holdings, TBC Bank

AGM/EGM

Avast, Close Brothers, Eagle Eye Solutions, Finsbury Food Group, FirstGroup, Fonix Mobile, FW Thorpe, IronRidge Resources, James Halstead, JD Wetherspoon, Litigation Capital Management, Panthera Resources, President Energy

Friday 19 November

Trading statements 

Carclo, Great Portland Estates, NextEnergy Solar Fund, SDX Energy, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Wincanton

AGM/EGM

Diurnal, eEnergy Group, KCR Residential REIT, Kier, One Heritage Group, Petra Diamonds
 

