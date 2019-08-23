The Week Ahead: WH Smith, Hays, Bunzl
The long weekend will give investors time to digest comments coming out of Jackson Hole and the G7.
23rd August 2019 16:05
by Richard Hunter from interactive investor
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The long weekend will give investors time to digest comments coming out of Jackson Hole and the G7. Interactive investor's head of markets Richard Hunter runs through some potential themes for the week ahead.
Monday 26 August
UK Bank Holiday
Tuesday 27 August
Trading Statements
Bunzl, PureTech Health, AFI Development, Bank Of Cyprus Holdings, Jadestone Energy
AGM/EGM
Vertu Capital, MetalNRG, Iomart Group
Wednesday 28 August
Trading Statements
Fisher (James) & Sons, Headlam Group, Arix Bioscience, PJSC Phosagro, Diploma
AGM/EGM
Oryx International Growth Fund, Gordon Dadds
Thursday 29 August
Stocks going ex-dividend on Thursday include Personal Assets Trust, National Express, Chemring and Auto Trader
Trading Statements
Hays, Hunting, Irish Continental Group, Chesnara, Amigo Holdings, Total Produce
Friday 30 August
Trading Statements
EMIS Group, BBGI Sicav S.A, Cathay International Holdings
AGM/EGM
Stagecoach
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