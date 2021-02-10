When it is worth paying a premium for an investment trust

Positive news on Covid-19 vaccines led to investment trusts re-rating considerably during 2020. The average discount among equity investment trusts narrowed from 4.6% to 2.5% – the tightest level on record – according to Numis Securities.

Discounts widened slightly to 5% during January but remain significantly narrower than a 10-year average of 7.8%.

Looking across asset classes, a growing number of investment trusts – 108 of the 463 UK-listed trusts on Morningstar’s database – are trading at a premium. Five years ago, that was the case for 87 out of 383 trusts.

“Although there are more trusts at a premium today, it isn’t that different in percentage terms,” says Canaccord Genuity investment analyst Kamal Warraich. “The key difference is that the sectors trading at premiums have changed over time and the level of the premiums are higher in some areas.”

Many recent investment trust launches have focused on alternative assets and the provision of a strong and reliable income stream. Their popularity among hard-pressed income-seekers means they have consistently traded at premiums.

Most of the 39 trusts that have traded at an average premium of 5% or more over the past year have specialist or alternative mandates.

How much is too much?

Paying more for something than it is technically worth is not a great investment strategy. Equally, just because something is trading at a discount does not make it a bargain.

When it comes to premiums, how much is too much? The answer is subjective. “You really have to look sector by sector and consider each trust in the context of history,” says David Liddell, a director of IpsoFacto Investor. For equity investment trusts, he would be wary of a premium of more than 3%.

William Heathcoat Amory, a founding partner of Kepler Partners, agrees. “A premium of up to 3% is acceptable, but anything over that is getting dangerous. A 5% premium seems excessive for a listed equity strategy.

“For unlisted or alternative assets, it’s a bit more nuanced and could be more to do with the way the net asset value (NAV) is calculated.”

In broad terms, trusts trade at premiums because there is excess demand for the shares – more buyers than sellers. While this should help to continue to support the share price, many investment trusts have discount control mechanisms which sees them issue shares to limit premiums or buy them back to narrow discounts.

Premiums and discounts are susceptible to shifts in investor sentiment, too. Property trusts are a good example. Shares in GCP Student Living (LSE:DIGS) have swung from a premium of almost 23% to a discount of more than 44% over the past year after the coronavirus pandemic decimated demand for student accommodation.

“Sentiment can be fickle,” says James Carthew, head of research at QuotedData. “When fashion changes and premiums fall, share price returns can look quite poor and this can trigger more selling. There’s a danger of heightened volatility.”

John Newlands, founder of Newlands Fund Research, says this is particularly true of “sectors of the moment, such as mining or commodities funds, where a premium can plunge to a wide discount in the blink of an eye”.

Trusts that invest in less liquid areas, such as property, private equity and infrastructure, revalue their investments infrequently, and shares trading at a premium or discount can reflect optimism or pessimism about the most recent valuation.

“Many of them adopt a conservative approach to valuation, as evidenced by managers being able to consistently sell investments at a significant premium to their last valuation,” says Carthew.

A rising premium can indicate that investors are anticipating an uplift in the net asset value (NAV), whereas a widening discount can reflect uncertainty over valuations due to a change in the investment environment. The outlook for certain property trusts has deteriorated significantly against the backdrop of social distancing and working-from-home trends.